The city of Shakopee is opening up.
Based on the latest guidance from public health officials, the city is preparing to reopen the Shakopee Ice Arena and city outdoor athletic fields, the city announced on Friday in a release.
The ice arena will reopen on June 1 with availability for two groups of 10 or fewer users per sheet. For more information about use of the ice arena, please contact the Recreation Facilities Manager Troy Ciernia at tciernia@ShakopeeMN.gov
In addition, city outdoor athletic fields should be available for practices beginning June 1, weather permitting. No games or tournaments are allowed at this time.
For more information about use of outdoor athletic fields, please contact Program and Services Manager Sherry Dvorak at sdovrak@ShakopeeMN.gov.
Additional guidance for social distancing in youth sports can be found at www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools/youthsports.pdf.
The Community Center remains closed per state health guidelines related to fitness centers. We continue planning to ensure the safe operation of our facility and will reopen as soon as possible.