After more than a week off, the Shakopee Indians would like to forget their return to action.
Shakopee returned to play on Tuesday night at Schleper Stadium and left with a 11-3 loss to the Blaine Fusion.
Maybe it was the long layoff or it just wasn't their night but the game got away from Shakopee early on as Blaine came with their hitting shoes on.
The Fusion scored at least a run in each of the first five innings and cruised to the win against Shakopee.
The runs started right in the first inning as they plated two runs as Shakopee pitcher Josh Meyer couldn't find the strike zone as he walked four batters in the inning.
Blaine would go up 5-0 in the second inning as they strung together five straight hits to score three times.
They extend its lead to 7-0 before Shakopee would get on the board with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Jimmy Bombach drove in the first two runs of the inning with a single to and Justin Winterfeldt doubled home the third run.
That's as close as Shakopee would get to Blaine as the Fusion tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 9-3 lead. They plated two more in the eighth inning to put the final score at 11-3.
League play
Shakopee jumps head first into River Valley League play this weekend with three league games in four days.
The next 10 games that Shakopee plays will be against RVL opponents.
They open RVL play on Thursday at Victoria and follow that up with a game on Friday against the league's newest member Excelsior at Schleper Stadium at 7:30 p.m.. They wrap up the weekend with a home game against Victoria on Sunday at 6 p.m.