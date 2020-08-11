Shakopee's Joe Schleper is hosting the Class B state tournament this season but no Shakopee team will play in it.
That's because the Shakopee Indians didn't earn a bid to the state tournament after getting eliminated from the Section 3B playoffs last week.
Shakopee was eliminated from the playoffs after losing its second game of the double elimination Section 3B playoffs on Friday to Prior Lake.
In that loss, Shakopee only collected four hits off of Prior Lake pitchers. While Shakopee's bats were silent most of the game, Prior Lake pounded out 13 hits in the win and had one big inning to beat the Indians.
Most of the damage Prior Lake did came in the third inning when they scored five runs on four hits. The Jays Jonah Hoeg had the big hit in the inning with a bases loaded double that scored two runs.
Shakopee got on the board in the fourth inning when Aaron Olson's sac fly scored Steven Boldt.
The Jays scored a run in the seventh inning for a 6-1 lead.
Shakopee answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Kyle Ryan.
In the eighth inning, Shakopee cut the lead to 6-4 and had the bases loaded with one out but couldn't get the big hit to complete the comeback.
With the win, Prior Lake clinched a spot in the 2020 state tournament.
The Jays would follow that win by losing 9-0 to Victoria on Sunday to become the No. 4 seed for Section 3B in state.
Victoria and Chaska will play Tuesday night with the losing team becoming the No. 3 seed.
The winner of the Victoria vs. Chaska game will advance to play Chanhassen on Thursday to determine the No. 1 and 2 seeds. Victoria and Chaska must beat Chanhassen twice to earn the No. 1 seed.