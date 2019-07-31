The Shakopee Indians are in win or go home mode.
They are in that situation after they let a 5-2 lead in the eighth inning slip away to the Prior Lake Jays in the second game of their best-of-three Section 3B playoff series on Tuesday night.
Shakopee scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to go up 5-1 on the Jays and it looked like the Indians were on its way to sweeping the series and moving on to the next round.
Prior Lake had other plans as they scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 5-2 and then exploded for four runs in the eighth to go up 6-5.
That eighth inning started innocent enough as the Indians walked the first batter of the inning but Kyle Green got the next two batters out.
After that it was a disaster for Shakopee as Prior Lake had five straight hits to score four runs.
The Indians had runners on first and second in the ninth inning but couldn't push across the tying run and lost 6-5.
Prior Lake went up 1-0 in the first inning only see Shakopee score twice in the second inning. Jimmy Bombach scored the first run for the Indians on a wild pitch and Patrick Rients made it 2-1 with an RBI single that scored Aaron Olson.
The score stayed at 2-1 until the seventh when the Indians went up 5-1 on RBIs from Alex Bade, John Hellkamp and Kyle Ryan.
The two teams will play a deciding game 3 tonight at Schleper Stadium in Shakopee. The winner of that game will move on in the Section 3B playoffs and will play No. 1 seeded Chanhassen in a best-of-three series starting on Friday night. The loser will pack their bags for the season.
The Indians and Jays series started on Monday night with Shakopee earning a 5-3 victory.
Shakopee jumped on the Jays early as they led 3-0 after the first inning.
Jack Sievers started the rally with a leadoff double off of Jays pitcher Lawson Zenner.
Ryan followed with a walk and Steven Boldt put the Indians up 1-0 with a double to bring in Sievers.
Bombach brought in Ryan and Boldt for a 3-0 lead with a single to right.
Prior Lake pushed a run across in the top of the third only to see Shakopee answer with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
Boldt drove in Brandon Olson with his second double of the game to make it 4-1 and then scored on Aaron Olson's single to make it 5-1.
Prior Lake scored two more times in the fourth to make it 5-3 but that's all they would get as Sam Ludzack and Alex Schneider combined to keep the Jays off the board the rest of the way. Ludzack earned the win by pitching five innings while Scheider pitched four innings of one-hit ball to earn the save.