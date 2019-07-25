The Shakopee Indians are starting to play some good baseball at just the right time.
Shakopee has won its last two games as they prepare for the Section 3B playoffs that are set to begin next week.
The Indians defeated Victoria and Prior Lake in the past week to improve to 12-15 on the season and 3-8 in the River Valley League standings.
Shakopee has one game left in the regular season when they host the Chaska Cubs on Friday night.
The playoffs will begin sometime next week. The format and schedule for the playoffs has yet to be released.
On Tuesday, Shakopee defeated section rival Victoria 7-4 at Poppitz Field in Victoria.
Shakopee trailed 4-3 after the Vics scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning but the Indians answered right back in the sixth inning.
That rally started with some help from Victoria as they hit the leadoff batter Alex Bade and then commited an error on Jack Sievers grounder to third base which put runners on first and third with no out and Brandon Olson coming to the plate.
Olson delivered with a triple that scored both Bade and Sievers and gave the Indians the 5-4 lead.
Steve Boldt singled home Olson for a 6-4 lead. Shakopee added a run in the ninth inning to win 7-4.
Shakopee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Aaron Olson's two-out single that scored a run and a Victoria wild pitch.
In the third inning, Boldt hit a home run to push the lead to 3-1 for the Indians.
Josh Meyer earned the win by pitching five innings. Dom Schlied pitched three scoreless innings and Kyle Green earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning.
Last Sunday night, the Indians jumped out to a 7-1 lead only to see Prior Lake tie the game in the seventh inning before the Indians scored twice late to win 9-7 at Memorial Park in Prior Lake.
The Jays led 1-0 after two innings but then the Indians exploded for seven runs in the third inning.
In that inning, Shakopee got RBI singles from Dominick Schleper, Bade, Jack Schleper, and Sievers. Prior Lake committed two errors and threw two wild pitches.
Prior Lake cut it to 7-2 with a run in the fifth inning and tied in the sixth inning when they scored five runs.
Shakopee regained the lead in the seventh when Sievers drove in Bade. They added an insurance run in the eighth inning on another Prior Lake error.
The Indians started the week off with a loss to the defending Class B state champions, the Chanhassen Redbirds.
Shakopee lost 4-3 when Chanhassen scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 walkoff win.
In the bottom of the ninth, Chanhassen leadoff hitter was hit by a pitch, moved up to second on a sac bunt and scored on a two-out hit.