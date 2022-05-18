Leo Tukhlynovych took down the competition in Greco-Roman at the USA Wrestling Northern Plains Regionals May 14-15 in the Wisconsin Dells.
The Shakopee High School junior won the 160-pound junior division, winning all four of his matches by technical fall. He earned a 12-4 victory over Luke Hogan of Wisconsin the title match.
The championship automatically qualified Tukhlynovych for the U.S. Marine Corps Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota July 15-22.
Tukhlynovych has been a standout for the Sabers the last few seasons, helping the team win back-to-back Class 3A state titles as a ninth-grader and a sophomore and taking third-place at state last March.
Tukhlynovych also finished fourth in the Class 3A state individual tournament this past season at 145 pounds. He won four of six matches at state, finishing the season with a 48-9 record.
As a sophomore, Tukhlynovych finished the season with a 24-6 record, qualifying for state at 126 pounds.
At the Northern Plains Regional, Tukhlynovych opened the competition with a 10-0 victory over Ayden Lutes of Illinois and followed with a 9-0 triumph over Blake Hinrichsen of Illinois.
In the semifinals, Tukhlynovych rolled to a 9-0 win over Lincoln Fink of Canby.
Tukhlynovych also competed in freestyle at the Northern Plains Regionals at 160 pounds, finishing with a 2-2 record. He had a bye in the first and followed with an 11-0 win over Dylan Drumheller of Illinois.
Ryan Dolezal of Wisconsin earned a 14-4 decision over Tukhlynovych in the third round. Tukhlynovych bounced back with a 11-0 victory over Ivan Corral of Illinois in the consolation bracket, before falling 12-1 to Gavin Gust of Eyota.