Erika Schroeder

Junior Erika Schroeder anchored Shakopee’s 200 medley relay to a win at the Greyhound Invitational in Duluth Oct. 8. The Sabers ended up second in the team standings.

 File photo

The Shakopee girls swimming team continues to make some big waves.

The Sabers picked up their sixth South Suburban Conference dual win Oct. 11 with a 106-75 victory at Lakeville South. Shakopee won all three relays and took first in 11 of the 12 events.

