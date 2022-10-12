The Shakopee girls swimming team continues to make some big waves.
The Sabers picked up their sixth South Suburban Conference dual win Oct. 11 with a 106-75 victory at Lakeville South. Shakopee won all three relays and took first in 11 of the 12 events.
Sophomores Olivia Wimberger and Ari Zelen and senior Haley Zelen each won two individual events.
The Sabers went into the dual taking second out of seven teams in the Greyhound Invitational in Duluth Oct. 8, finishing with 429 points, which was 70 back of No. 6-ranked Prior Lake.
Roseville ended up third (403), followed by Duluth East (292), Memorial (292), Mesabi East (227) and Irondale (175).
Shakopee’s only conference loss was to Prior Lake back on Sept. 8. The Sabers’ final two SSC duals are home to Apple Valley Oct. 18 and at Rosemount Oct. 25.
“In regards to our conference duals this season, we’re hoping to improve our fourth-place (finish from last season) and finish in the top three,” Shakopee coach Jenny Carlson said.
With two wins in their final two league duals and one loss from Prior Lake, the Sabers could get a share of the SSC title.
The Section 2AA meet is also not far off for the Sabers. The prelims will be Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12. Diving will be held Nov. 11.
Shakopee ended up fifth in Section 2AA last fall, which is loaded with top programs, including Prior Lake, No. 1 Edina, No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 8 Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
Six of those eight teams were in the top 10 in the state team standings last year. Minnetonka won the title, while Edina was second. Shakopee took fifth, followed by Eden Prairie in sixth, Prior Lake in eighth and Chanhassen in ninth.
Meanwhile, in the win over Lakeville South, Haley Zelen won both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle for the Sabers with times of 2:11.57 and 52.55, respectively.
Ari Zelen claimed the 200 freestyle (1:57.56) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.16), while Wimberger was tops in the 50 freestyle (26.05) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.73).
Junior Adriana Gorter won the 500 freestyle (5:46.13), while junior Erika Schroeder was victorious in the 100 backstroke (1:06.08).
The Zelen sisters, Wimberger, and senior Amelie Girard teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:53.53), while Schroeder, Gorter, eighth grader Grace Krautkremer and junior Brooklyn Schumacher were second (2:00.03).
Sophomore Julia Todd, eighth grader Lexi Tippie, Krautkremer and Schumacher won the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.58).
In the 400 freestyle relay, Haley Zelen, Gorter, Tippie and Schroeder took first (3:41.29), while Ari Zelen, Girard, Wimberger and Schumacher finished second (3:43.44).
Sophomore Ellie Leisure was runner-up in diving for the Sabers with 192.70 points.
Gorter was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (26.82), as was Tippie in the 100 butterfly (1:04.89), Schroeder in the 500 freestyle (5:48.98), sophomore Abby Beckman in the 100 backstroke (1:10.04) and Schumacher in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.26).
At the invite, the Sabers took first in six events, including winning two relays.
The Zelen sisters, Girard and Schroeder won the 200 medley relay (1:50.58), while the Zelens, Schroeder and Schumacher claimed the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.56).
Haley Zelen was tops in both the 100 butterfly (55.96) and the 100 backstroke (59.96). Ari Zelen won the 200 individual medley (2:09.81), while Wimberger claimed the 200 freestyle (2:02.18).
Wimberger, Todd, Tippie and Schumacher took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.55).
Leisure ended up third in diving (338.20), as did Schumacher in the 200 individual medley (2:21.59). Tippie was fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.15), while sophomore Makaela Hanson was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.70).
Todd was sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:13.22), as was sophomore Jossalin Johnson in the 500 freestyle (6:05.08).
This year’s Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.