The Shakopee legion baseball team hopes to go one step further this summer in Sub-State 3 play.
Last season, the team finished one victory shy of making the state field, losing 4-1 to Eden Prairie in the sub-state title game. Shakopee finished last summer with a 16-11 overall record.
So far this season, Shakopee has won four of its first five games, including going 3-1 in the Dakota Classic Tournament in South Dakota June 17-19.
Shakopee opened with wins over Yankton, South Dakota (7-4) and Viroqua, Wisconsin (7-4), before falling 5-4 to Lincoln Pius, Nebraska in 11 innings. Shakopee closed the tourney with a 12-1 win over East Grand Forks.
Against East Grand Forks, Shakopee scored eight runs in the third inning to take the game over. Alex Duncan powered the offense, finishing 3 for 4 a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jaden Case doubled and tripled, finishing 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Tyler Ho ended up 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ben Turcotte went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Shakopee, while Vinny Schleper and Nicholas Briggs each drove in a run.
Ho got the win on the mound, working four innings and allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts. Wynn Strait pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
In the win over Viroqua, Schleper tossed a four-hit shutout for Shakopee, striking out eight. Five runs in the fifth inning gave Shakopee a 6-0 lead.
Duncan led the way again at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Case also doubled and drove in two runs, while Joe Roder went 3 for 4 with a run scored.
Cade McGraw also had an RBI for Shakopee, while Turcotte and Ashton Pauly each had a hit and a run scored.
Against Yankton, Shakopee jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held on from there. Roder doubled and tripled, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Duncan went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Schleper also tripled and drove in a run, while McGraw finished 3 for 4 with a double and Strait was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. Ho also drove in a run for Shakopee.
Case got the pitching win, working six innings and allowing one unearned run with nine strikeouts. Duncan pitched one relief inning, giving up three runs.
In the loss to Lincoln Pius, Shakopee let a 3-0 lead get away, giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Shakopee got a run in the top of the 10th, but couldn't hold that lead either. Lincoln Pius opened the bottom of the 11th with a single and won the game with a one-out double.
Duncan was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings. McGraw allowed three runs in three relief innings. Jordan La Tour started and worked six shutout innings with five strikeouts.
Ho doubled and scored a run for Shakopee, while McGraw had two hits and an RBI. Duncan finished 2 for 6, while Pauly was 2 for 4. Case and Turcotte each had an RBI.
Shakopee opened the season June 14 with a 6-0 road win over Eden Prairie. Six pitchers combined on the shutout. Joe Sullivan went three innings with two strikeouts to get the win.
Duncan fanned two in one relief inning, while La Tour pitched a scoreless frame. Roder pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, while Schleper got the final two outs of the game.
Roder led the way at the plate going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Schleper was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Sullivan, Turcotte, Ho and Case each had RBIs.