The Shakopee American Legion team kept its season going with a big win in the playoffs.
Shakopee, facing elimination on Wednesday afternoon in the Sub-State No. 3 tournament, scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Eden Prairie 4-3.
With one out and the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jack Schleper stepped to the plate and delivered an opposite field home run to give Shakopee the 4-3 lead.
Allex Ege came on to pitch the seventh inning and earned the save with a 1-2-3 inning.
Post No. 2 went up 2-0 in the first inning on an RBI single by Tommy Bazzarre that scored Kollin Williams. Bazzarre would come around to score on two stolen bases and an Eden Prairie error.
Shakopee pushed the lead to 3-0 in the second inning when Marco Slipka drove in Jaymeson Unger on a sacrifice fly.
Pitcher Gavin Stadler kept Eden Prairie off the board until the fifth inning when he ran into some trouble and Eden Prairie scored three times to tie the game.
Post No. 2 was sent to the elimination game with Eden Prairie when they lost to Chanhassen 2-1 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday.
Chanhassen went up 2-0 in the fourth inning when they scored two unearned runs off Shakopee pitcher Caleb Kranz.
Shakopee cut it to 2-1 in the fifth inning when Unger scored on a fielders choice. Post No. 2 left runners on second and third in that inning.
Shakopee put two runners on base in the seventh inning but couldn't push a run across to fall 2-1.
Post No. 2 ended the regular season by splitting a doubleheader at Schleper Stadium last Thursday against Bloomington Blue and Hopkins.
They lost the first game 4-1 to Bloomington Blue but rebounded to beat Hopkins 15-9.
In the win against Hopkins, Schleper hit two, three-run home runs for Post No. 2 in a 10-run first inning.