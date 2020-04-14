The 20th annual Shakopee Lions slowpitch softball tournament has been canceled.
Tournament director Alex Gregor made the announcement on Monday morning in a post on the Shakopee Lions Softball Tournament facebook page.
"With today's events and uncertainties, we are canceling the Shakopee Lions Softball Tournament for 2020. We are working on refunding all the team's money back that have already signed up and we do appreciate those teams. We are already working on next year to be better and have a larger community involvement with the tournament. Look out for 2021 as 2020 has already been quite the ride," Gregor said in the post.
The tournament was scheduled to be played Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31 at Tahpah Park and Westminster Fields and features over 100 men's and women's teams playing in four divisions (Men's Open, Men's C Division, Men's D/E Division, and Women's Division.)