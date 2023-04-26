The Shakopee boys lacrosse team has opened the season looking like a top state contender.

The No. 4-ranked Sabers earned their first-ever win over Prior Lake April 25 with a 12-7 road victory over the No. 3 Lakers to open the South Suburban Conference season.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

