Can the Shakopee softball team make another run at the Section 2AAAA title this spring?

The Sabers have some talent back from last year's team that finished with a 22-4 overall record, while earning a share of the South Suburban Conference title with Rosemount with a 15-3 mark.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

