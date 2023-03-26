Can the Shakopee softball team make another run at the Section 2AAAA title this spring?
The Sabers have some talent back from last year's team that finished with a 22-4 overall record, while earning a share of the South Suburban Conference title with Rosemount with a 15-3 mark.
Seniors Raegan Kraft, Rayni Bresnaham and juniors Sylvia Shromoff, Lily Treml, Rees Hopkins and Chayse Doering are back to lead the team that head coach Joe Fittante said may need some time to come together in the early going of the season.
"The four players we lost last year were all key contributors," Fittante said. "It is going to take some time to gel as a team. We hope to be playing our best ball when we get to the section tournament."
Seniors Katie McCutcheon and Lauren Smith and junior Emily Poppitz were also contributors in the playoffs for Shakopee last year.
Section 2AAAA could be a little more wide open. Chanhassen has won the last two titles, but the Storm no longer has standout Sydney Schwartz, who was the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and the Play Ball! Minnesota Ms. Softball award winner last spring.
But Chanhassen still will be a contender come playoff time. The program has won five section crowns since 2015, including the 2016 state title.
Chaska, Prior Lake and Eden Prairie also look like strong contenders, while Minnetonka, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia are in the field.
Eden Prairie was the 2019 section winner, while Shakopee's last title came in 2018. There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shromoff looks to be the Sabers' ace this season. She pitched a lot last year behind then-senior Paige Strehlow.
"Our pitching and defense should be strong," Fittante said. "We also have great team speed. We will need to improve at the plate to be successful."
The Sabers scored 10 or more runs in 11 games last year and scored at least seven runs in six other contests. Shakopee won 14 of its first 15 games last season.
With the cold weather hanging around, the Sabers may not start their season on time. The first game is set for April 10 against Eagan in league play. The home opener is also a conference game set for April 12 against Farmington.
Shakopee also has SSC double headers at home versus Burnsville (April 15) and at Prior Lake (May 1), but more could be scheduled if the spring weather does not cooperate.
The regular season ends May 17 versus Apple Valley in league action. Section 2AAAA play starts May 23 with the title game set for June 1. The entire tournament will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Forest Lake is the defending champion, beating Brainerd in last year's title game.
Shakopee has four total state appearances in its history, including 1979, 1980 and 2011.