The Shakopee girls swimming team lost some top talent from last year, but there’s certainly plenty returning.
The Sabers were fifth in the Class AA state team standings last fall, and were led by then-senior Haley Zelen, who won the 50 freestyle and took fourth in the 100 butterfly, while also anchoring the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to third- and second-place finishes, respectively.
Zelen is now swimming at the University of Wisconsin. Her sister, Ari, a junior, now looks to lead the Sabers, along with seniors Erika Schroeder, Adriana Gorter and Brooklyn Schumacher, junior Olivia Wimberger and ninth-grader Lexi Tippie.
Schroeder, Tippie and Ari Zelen were also on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at state last year, while Wimberger, Schumacher and Gorter were part of the 200 medley relay that finished 14th.
Ari Zelen also had two top-five individual finishes, taking fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Wimberger was 17th in the 200 individual medley.
“We have so much talent returning,” Shakopee coach Jenny Carlson said. “It honestly takes the entire team to have the successes we’ve had in these recent years. The camaraderie and bond these girls form is so important to build a strong, close-knit team like we have. They support each other, respect each other and we truly become one big family over these three months.
“We are very proud of our team’s culture and work hard to uphold it,” Carlson added.
Juniors Ellie Leisure and Emily Rau are expected to lead the way in diving, while seventh-grader Miranda Francois could make an immediate varsity impact.
Schumacher, Schroeder and senior Holly Duong are the Sabers’ captains.
“Miranda is definitely one to watch,” Carlson said. “We are very excited about having so much young talent join us, especially after saying goodbye to 13 seniors last season.”
Shakopee finished 8-1 in South Suburban Conference duals last year behind Prior Lake.
Meanwhile, Section 2AA is loaded with the likes of Edina, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, along with Chaska, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson.
The section had five of its eight teams in the top 10 in the state team standings last year. Edina won the title, while Minnetonka was second. Prior Lake took seventh and Chanhassen was ninth.
Shakopee opens the conference dual season Aug. 31 at home to Rosemount. The Sabers will compete in the Prior Lake Invitational Sept, 9 and then will the host the Lakers in an SSC dual Sept. 14.
Prior Lake has won five straight league titles and enters this season having won its last 45 SSC duals. The last time Prior Lake lost in conference waters was in its final dual of the 2017 campaign, falling 95-91 to Rosemount.
“Our toughest competition is expected to be Rosemount, Lakeville North and Prior Lake (in the SSC),” Carlson said. “The girls fought hard for that conference standing last season and are ready to go after another season with an outcome just as successful.
“We also finished fifth at the state meet the past two seasons and hope to remain in the top five again this year,” Carlson added. “Our goals are never only focused on sports performance though. The girls learn to not just put their hearts and dedication into this sport, but also into their education.”
The Sabers end the regular season Oct. 24 in a league dual at Apple Valley. The Section 2AA meets is set for Nov. 8-9 at South View Middle School in Edina.
Minnetonka won the section last year, while Edina was second and the Sabers were third.
This year’s Class AA state meet will be Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.