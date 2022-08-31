Saber Captains

Shakopee's captains this season are, from left, Ava Fratzke, Erika Schoenecker, and Lacy Bieniek.

 Shakopee Volleyball photo

The Shakopee volleyball team has a lot of new faces in what looks to be a rebuilding season.

The Sabers lost nine seniors from last year's team that finished 22-8 overall, 7-2 in the South Suburban Conference. Junior Hailey Sauer is the only returning player who got significant varsity time last fall.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

