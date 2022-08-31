The Shakopee volleyball team has a lot of new faces in what looks to be a rebuilding season.
The Sabers lost nine seniors from last year's team that finished 22-8 overall, 7-2 in the South Suburban Conference. Junior Hailey Sauer is the only returning player who got significant varsity time last fall.
Sauer was in the starting lineup for the Sabers in the season opener versus Chaska, along with seniors Kymea Dixon, Claire Lindberg and Lacy Bieniek, junior Kyrah Clark and sophomore Hannah Strege.
Seniors Ava Fratske, Lauren Dubois, Erika Schoenecker and Alese Klemke will also be varsity contributors this fall.
Fratske, Schoenecker and Bieniek are the team's captains.
The match against Chaska was also a rematch of last year's Section 2AAAA semifinal, a Hawks' victory in three sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-20). Chaska also won the opener Aug. 27 in three sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-12).
Shakopee dropped its second match at home to Chanhassen Aug. 30, losing in four games to the Storm (25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23).
It may take some time for the Sabers to gel with their inexperience at the varsity level, but this is a program that has had a ton of success since joining the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year. Shakopee has a 50-25 league mark over the last eight years.
Going into the shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Sabers averaged 19 match wins over the previous six seasons, winning a section crown in 2018.
In the preseason Class 4A poll, Chaska was the only team ranked from Section 2AAAA at No. 7. But the section is always strong; it includes Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Chanhassen and Waconia. Eden Prairie is the defending champion.
Lakeville North and Eagan are the only two teams from the SSC in the preseason poll at No. 5 and 7, respectively. Last fall, five SSC teams were ranked to open the season, and over the last six years the league has had at least three ranked teams.
The Sabers open the league season at Lakeville South Sept. 12. Shakopee's first SSC home match is Sept. 14 against Eagan, the defending champion.
The regular season ends for the Sabers Oct. 19 versus Prior Lake. The first round of section play starts Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are Oct. 27 and the title game is Nov. 2. The higher seed is at home all three rounds.
The Class 4A state tournament will be Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Wayzata is the defending champion, beating East Ridge in last year's title match.
Last year was also the first season of four-class volleyball in the state.
Shakopee has made the state field five times in program history, including in 2012. The program won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.