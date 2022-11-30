The Shakopee girls basketball team looked like the defending Section 2AAAA champion in its season opener Nov. 29.
Senior Cassandra Ross and junior Nicole Maenke combined for 34 points in the Sabers' 71-48 home win over Bloomington Jefferson. Ross finished with a career-high 18 points.
Ross, Maenke and senior Olivia Pawlicki were key players last year for the Sabers in the team's 27-5 season. Shakopee finished sixth at state, its third appearance since 2015.
Gone from last year's squad are three senior starters and four overall, so the Sabers will need some new players to step up if they want to defend their South Suburban Conference and section crowns.
In the win over Jefferson, nine players scored for Shakopee. Pawlicki finished with nine points, followed by junior Gabby Gaiters (8), junior Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan (7), sophomore Rae Skattum (6), ninth grader Sadie Hall (3) and senior Shyla Moore and junior GeAnna Tomei (2 apiece).
Pawlicki was second in scoring for the Sabers last year at 10 points per contest. Maenke averaged 8.0 points, while Ross chipped in 5.8 points.
The Sabers finished 17-1 in the SSC last year. Lakeville North has been tabbed as the favorite this winter, as the Panthers are the only conference team ranked in the preseason Class 4A poll at No. 7.
Meanwhile, Section 2AAAA was the toughest in the state last year and this season looks to be no different. In the preseason poll, three teams from the section are ranked — No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 4 Eden Prairie and No. 5 Chaska.
Chanhassen, Prior Lake, Edina and Waconia are also in the field.
Shakopee had to go through Chanhassen, Chaska (the defending state champions at the time) and Eden Prairie to win the section crown last year. The Sabers beat Eden Prairie 50-47 in the title game when then-senior Kate Cordes made a half-court shot at the buzzer for the victory.
Shakopee will need to replace Cordes' leadership and scoring to challenge again for the section crown. She led the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game last winter, while also setting a single-season school record in three-pointers made.
Shakopee has been able to reload the talent pool over the years. The program has had 13 winning seasons in the last 14 years.
Since joining the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year, Shakopee has a 94-48 league record, including two titles.
The Sabers' first league game this season is Dec. 14 at Lakeville North. The first conference home game is Dec. 20 versus Eagan.
Section 2AAAA play starts March 1 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 15-18 at the Williams Area on the University of Minnesota campus. Hopkins beat St. Michael-Albertville for the title last winter.