The Shakopee girls basketball team looked like the defending Section 2AAAA champion in its season opener Nov. 29.

Senior Cassandra Ross and junior Nicole Maenke combined for 34 points in the Sabers' 71-48 home win over Bloomington Jefferson. Ross finished with a career-high 18 points.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

