Has the Shakopee softball team earned the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA?
Junior Madie Soule doubled and drove in three runs while tossing five strong innings in the No. 8-ranked Sabers' 7-3 home win over Chaska May 16. Shakopee went into the game off a 3-0 loss at No. 1 Rosemount in South Suburban Conference play May 15.
That victory clinched the league title for the Irish (15-0). The Sabers (13-4 overall) is second in the conference with an 11-3 mark.
The Section 2AAAA playoffs start May 23 with the first round with the title game set for June 1. The entire tournament is at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Minnetonka (11-7), Eden Prairie (11-8) and Bloomington Jefferson (12-3) are also in the hunt for the top seed, while Prior Lake (9-8), Waconia (10-5), Chaska (5-11) and Chanhassen (4-11) are also in the field.
The Sabers are 4-1 against the section, including two wins over Prior Lake and one over Waconia with the one loss to Minnetonka.
Shakopee was the runner-up to Chanhassen in the section last year, finishing the season with a 22-4 record. The program's last section crown came in 2018.
In beating Chaska, Soule allowed just three hits and one earned run, while striking out two. Junior Sylvia Shromoff got the save, pitching two scoreless frames with one strikeout.
Shakopee led 5-2 after two innings. Junior Chayse Doering finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while junior Breana Thurber also doubled and scored a run.
Junior Rees Hopkins finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored, while senior Rayni Bresnaham and sophomore Amber Stadler each drove in a run.
In the loss to Rosemount, Shromoff tossed a complete game, allowing three runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. The Sabers had just two hits, singles from Doering and junior Lily Treml.
Shakopee went into the Rosemount game sweeping a doubleheader at home May 12 over Eastview, winning 7-4 in the first game and 9-1 in the nightcap.
Shromoff worked six shutout innings of relief to win the first game, allowing four hits while striking out nine. Soule started and allowed four runs in one inning of work.
Ninth grader Quennie Chavez finished for 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for the Sabers. Junior Emily Poppitz was 2 for 4 with and RBI, while Bresnahan walked three times, scored twice and had an RBI.
Treml and senior Katie McCutcheon also drove in a run for Shakopee.
In the second game, Soule tossed a complete game, allowing one unearned run with four strikeouts. The Sabers led 5-1 after three innings and never looked back.
Chavez led the offense going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Doering finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Bresnahan was 3 for 4 with a run scored.
McCutcheon and seniors Lauren Smith and McKenzie Kirkland both had RBIs, while Poppitz was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Forest Lake is the defending champion, beating Brainerd in last year’s title game.
Shakopee has four total state appearances in its history, including 1979, 1980 and 2011.