Madie Soule

Junior Madie Soule tossed five strong innings in Shakopee's 7-3 win over Chaska May 16 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Has the Shakopee softball team earned the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA?

Junior Madie Soule doubled and drove in three runs while tossing five strong innings in the No. 8-ranked Sabers' 7-3 home win over Chaska May 16. Shakopee went into the game off a 3-0 loss at No. 1 Rosemount in South Suburban Conference play May 15.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events