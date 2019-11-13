The Shakopee mountain bike team wrapped up its season with on one of the toughest courses they will ride at Mount Kato in Mankato.
The Sabers finished the 2019 season with a 21st place finish at the All-Team Finale in Mankato.
"Our riders made huge gains this season in terms of endurance, speed and power on the bike," coach John Oman said. "They know that their final ride of the season is at Mount Kato and that they will have to climb that ski hill multiple times. That was great motivation to train all season. It would have been nice to have finished higher than 21st place but we know the improvement our team made in the past four months so place does not detract from that. The entire league is improving with us as well."
The All-Team Finale, the largest mountain bike race event by the Minnesota High School Cycling League in its seven-race series, was held Oct. 26-27 at Mount Kato in Mankato. There were 71 teams competing.
The Mount Kato course starts with a climb to the top of the ski area. Once on top, competitors make a large traverse along the back of the ski area. The approximate vertical gain per lap is 400 feet. The varsity race is 4 miles long (four laps).
As a team, Shakopee finished with 2,690 points to finish in 21st place. Stillwater won the all-team finale title with 4,432 points. They were followed by Minneapolis Southwest in second with 4,2895 points and Prior Lake in third with 4,239 points.
Shakopee's top riders were junior Andy Hanson and Senior Kendra Johnson. Hanson finsihed was 51st of 156 riders and Johnson was 23 of 30th. They both competed in the JV3 race.
"Our most experienced riders are all in a class called JV3 (meaning 3 laps)," Oman said. "We have had no riders qualify for the varsity class yet. However, I believe that racing in the JV3 class a huge accomplishment as it is an incredibly fast group. I personally would finish in the back of the pack of JV3 if I was able to race with them. The varsity class is on a whole other planet in my opinion. It is unreal."
Shakopee's other finishers in the JV3 race were Kaden Olsen in 110th place, Spencer Holm in 111th place and Ian Smith in 123rd place.
Other Sabers riders finishes: (name, race, place):
- Annika Froyum, freshman girls, 23rd
- Zoe Sussee, freshman girls, 34th
- Tyler Braun, freshman boys D1, 36th
- Teagan Mason, JV2 girls, 42nd
- Teagan Bauschke, JV2 girls, 45th
- Caden Flemming, JV2 boys D1, 53rd
- Garrett Meier, JV2 boys D1, 58th
- Cayden Schaeger, freshman boys D1, 59th
The Shakopee High School team wasn't the only Sabers competing at the All-Team Finale as the middle school team also was there and they finished in 14th place.
Oman, who started the Shakopee Mountain Bike Team in 2015, was awarded the Minnesota High School Cycling League Coach of the Year award at the end of the season banquet on Nov. 2 at Northrup Auditorium.
“I was very honored to receive this award,” Oman said. “I have to admit that I was not consciously trying to earn it. I believe in loving your sport so much that you care about it more than what you get out of it. Mountain biking has helped me through a couple low periods in my life so I feel passionate about giving back to it. I am very proud of the work we have put into this relatively unknown sport. This award helps to validate the quality of the program we have established here in Shakopee.”
There was 15 riders in 2015 when Oman started the team and this year there was more than 60 riders on the team.
“I whole-heartedly care more about the people under my watch than I do about the bike itself,” Oman said. “I enjoy getting to know each rider and parent personally so that they feel connected while at our events.”
More on the league and full results from all seven competitions this fall are at minnesotamtb.org.