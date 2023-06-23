Aaliyah Crump

Aaliyah Crump of Shakopee helped Team USA to its fourth straight gold medal in the FIBA Women's U16 Americas Championship with a 79-59 win over Canada in the title game June 19 in Mérida, Mexico.

 Courtesy photo/USA Basketball Junior Teams via Twitter

Crump, who finished her sophomore season this past winter at Minnetonka, leading the Skippers in scoring at 22 points per game, was one only Minnesotan on the 12-player squad that beat Canada 79-59 in the title game. Crump had one point, one assist, one steal and one rebound in the victory.

