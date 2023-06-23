Aaliyah Crump of Shakopee held Team USA to its fourth straight gold medal in the FIBA Women's U16 Americas Championship June 13-19 in Mérida, Mexico.
Crump, who finished her sophomore season this past winter at Minnetonka, leading the Skippers in scoring at 22 points per game, was one only Minnesotan on the 12-player squad that beat Canada 79-59 in the title game. Crump had one point, one assist, one steal and one rebound in the victory.
Team USA went 6-0 in the tournament with pool wins over Puerto Rico (124-39), Colombia (93-29) and Mexico (123-27), along with a 106-34 victory over the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals and a 112-48 triumph over Argentina in the semifinals.
The 6-foot-1 Crump averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the six contest for Team USA. She had 16 points in the team's quarterfinal win and added 13 in the semifinals.
"I'm just so excited for these girls," Team USA Coach Dan Rolfes said in a press release. "This has been 27 straight days to come together as a team, to play as a team. I just couldn't be happier for these girls. They are great on and off the floor…and to continue the legacy and success that USA Basketball has is fantastic."
Crump is ranked the No. 1 player in the state for the Class of 2025 by Prep Girls Hoops Minnesota. She was named the U16 USA Team back on June 4 after 10 days of training at Colorado Springs.
Crump was one of 32 players from across the country selected to compete in the inaugural USA Basketball Women Junior National Team minicamp in Dallas back in April.
Last year, Crump also participated in the 2022 Women's U17 National Team trials in Colorado Springs after he ninth-grade season at Minnetonka, where she was third on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game.
At the national team trials, Crump was one of the youngest players competing of the 40 invitees and one of seven players from the 2025 graduating class. She didn't make the team that went on to compete in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, but the experience was valuable.
"I think I obviously used it as motivation," Crump said in a USA basketball story. "Yes, I was one of the youngest, but my goal was still to make the team.
"I was one of the youngest going into it, so I didn't have a lot of confidence and I thought; you know, I might just be a role player. I might just be there. But I had a really good experience and I feel like I did more than I thought I could do. That confidence part took me a long way in that process."
Crump still has two more seasons to decide where she will play in college, but she's certain to get multiple Division I offers. Going into her sophomore year, she ranked No. 13 in the country for her graduation class by ESPN's and Premier Basketball's Terrific 25 rankings.
For more on USA women's basketball go to usab.com. For more on the FIBA FIBA Women's U16 Americas Championship, go to www.fiba.basketball/americas/u16women/2023/groups.