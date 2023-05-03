Anuj Priyadarshi

Senior Anuj Priyadarshi won at No. 1 singles for Shakopee in the team's 4-3 home win over Alexandria April 25.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys tennis team is gearing up for the Section 2AA playoffs.

The Sabers met one of the section favorites in the Eden Prairie Invitational April 29, falling 6-0 to the host Eagles, while also losing 6-1 to No. 10-ranked Lakeville North.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events