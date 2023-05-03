The Shakopee boys tennis team is gearing up for the Section 2AA playoffs.
The Sabers met one of the section favorites in the Eden Prairie Invitational April 29, falling 6-0 to the host Eagles, while also losing 6-1 to No. 10-ranked Lakeville North.
Shakopee (6-3 overall, 5-1 in the South Suburban Conference) went into the invite off of a 7-0 home win over Farmington in a league match April 27. The Sabers won all seven matches in straight sets.
Shakopee also had a home triangular April 25, beating Alexandria 4-3 and earning a 6-1 conference victory over Prior Lake.
The Sabers' final SSC match, which ends the regular season, is May 9 at Burnsville. The day before, Shakopee gets a crack at No. 5 Minnetonka, one of the favorites in Section 2AA, on the road.
The section team tournament starts May 16 with the first round, while the title match will be May 23. The singles and doubles tournaments follow.
Eden Prairie is the defending champion, beating Shakopee 5-2 in the semifinals last spring. Other teams in the field include Chanhassen, Chaska, Hutchinson, New Prague, Mound Westonka, Mankato East, Mankato West, New Ulm, Waconia and Worthington.
In the win over Farmington, senior Otarhe Okoh rolled at No. 1 singles for the Sabers (6-0, 6-2), as did junior Aleksi Huson at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), junior Jack Deegan at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and junior Ritesh Prabhu at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, senior Caden Menning and sophomore Anuj Priyadarshi won at the top spot (6-0, 6-0), while seniors Ajay Inampudi and Ethan Dunavan cruised at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and sophomore Gaurav Shirole and eighth grader Lucas Wieczorek dominated at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0).
Against Prior Lake, Shakopee swept all four singles matches with Okoh earning a three-set victory at No. 1 (5-7, 6-4, 10-7). Priyadarsh won at No. 2 (6-1, 6-3), followed by Huson at No 3 (6-1, 6-0) and Inampudi at No. 4 (6-1, 6-1).
Menning and Dunavan won at No. 2 doubles (7-5, 6-0), while Shirole and Wieczorek cruised at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2).
In beating Alexandria, the match came down to No. 2 doubles where Menning and sophomore Abhay Inampudi won in three sets (6-2, 2-6, 10-8). Okoh and Huson won at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-3).
In singles, Priyadarshi won at No. 1 (6-4, 6-4) for Shakopee, and Ajay Inampudi was a winner at No. 3 (6-3 6-3).
At the invite, Shakopee's lone win came at No. 1 doubles against Lakeville North with Okoh and Huson winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).
This year’s Class AA state tourney will be June 6-9 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singled and doubles tourneys.
The last time Shakopee was represented at state was in 2019 when Alex Kortgard and Tharun Inturi were there in doubles.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
