The Shakopee boys tennis team couldn't pull off the upset in the Section 2AA semifinals May 24.
The Sabers were denied a shot at the crown in a 5-2 loss to top-seeded Eden Prairie at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Shakopee earned a spot in the semifinals with two wins sub-section south play.
The Sabers rolled to a 6-1 victory over Worthington in the first round May 17 and followed with a 4-3 victory over Mankato West May 19.
Shakopee finished the team portion of its season with a 8-8 overall record, including a 5-4 mark in the South Suburban Conference play.
The section singles and doubles tournament follow the team tournament with the semifinals and title matches for both set for May 31 at Gustavus.
In the win over Worthington, Shakopee swept all four singles. Junior Otarhe Okoh rolled at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 6-1), as did ninth-grader Anuj Priyadarshi at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1).
Senior Owen Forsythe didn't lose a game in winning at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0), while sophomore Aleksi Huson cruised at the No. 4 spot (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, seniors Aman Priyadarshi and Luke Johnson won at the top spot (6-1, 6-0) for the Sabers, while junior Ajay Inampudi and senior Nicolas Lobato were victorious at No. 2 (6-0, 6-1).
In beating Mankato West, the Sabers won two of three matches in doubles to pull out the victory. Aman Priyadarshi and Johnson won at No. 1 (7-5, 6-3), while Inampudi and senior Blake Hokanson were winners at No. 2 (6-4, 7-5).
In singles, Okoh was a winner at the No. 1 spot for the Sabers (6-3, 6-4), while Huson got a victory at No. 4 (6-1, 6-4).
The Class AA state tournament is set for June 7-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tournament will be held the first two days, followed by the singles and doubles tourneys the next two days.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota as well as at the University of Virginia.