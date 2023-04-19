The Shakopee boys tennis team has opened the season winning two of its first three South Suburban Conference matches.

The Sabers won three of four singles matches in a 5-2 home victory over Eastview April 18, while opening the season April 11 by sweeping singles play in a 6-1 triumph versus Lakeville South.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

