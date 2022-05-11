Can the Shakopee boys tennis team make some noise in the Section 2AA playoffs?
With No. 3-ranked Orono no longer in the field — the Spartans were moved to Section 5AA — the team and singles and doubles tournaments look to be pretty wide open.
Eden Prairie and Minnetonka are still the favorites, but neither team is ranked in the Class AA top 10. Eden Prairie was ranked as high as No. 9 at one point.
No individuals are also ranked from Section 2AA.
Shakopee improved to 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the South Suburban Conference, with a 7-0 home win over Rosemount May 10. The Sabers won in straight sets in six of the seven matches.
Junior Otarhe Okoh rolled at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), while ninth-grader Anuj Priyadarshi dominated at the No. 2 spot (6-0, 6-0). Junior Ajay Inampudi won in three sets at No. 3 (4-6, 6-1, 6-2), while sophomore Aleksi Huson won at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, seniors Aman Priyadarshi and Luke Johnson won at the top spot (6-3, 6-1) for Shakopee, followed by seniors Owen Forsythe and Nicolas Lobato at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and seniors Blake Hokanson and Max Dehmlow at No. 3 (6-2, 6-2).
The Sabers also earned a 7-0 win May 6 over Chaska, a Section 2AA foe. Shakopee won all seven matches in straight sets.
Winning in singles were Okoh at No. 1 (6-2, 6-0), Anuj Priyadarshi at No. 2 (6-0, 6-1), Forsythe at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and Huson at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
Doubles wins went to Aman Priyadarshi and Johnson at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), junior Caden Menning and Lobato at No. 2 (6-1, 6-1) and ninth-graders Abhay Inampudi and Jack Deegan at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0).
The Sabers also earned a 5-2 conference win at Prior Lake May 3. The Lakers are also a Section 2AA team.
Shakopee swept all three doubles matches. Winning were Aman Priyadarshi and Johnson at No. 1 (4-6, 6-3, 6-1), Ajaj Inampudi and Lobato at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and Menning and Hokanson at No 3 (6-4, 4-6, 7-5).
Anuj Priyadarshi won at No. 2 singles for the Sabers (6-2, 6-4), while Huson won at No. 4 (6-1, 6-0).
Shakopee is scheduled to end the regular season May 16 with a home match versus Minnetonka.
Section 2AA team play will start May 17 with the first round. The semifinals and title matches are set for May 24 as Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Other teams in the field include Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Hutchinson, Mankato East/Loyola, Mankato West, Mound Westonka, New Prague, New Ulm, Waconia and Worthington.
The section singles and doubles tournaments start May 27 with the semifinals and title matches for both May 31 at Gustavus.
The Class AA state tournament is set for June 7-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tournament is the first two days, followed by the singles and doubles tourneys the next two days.
Shakopee has had one individual state champion in its history. Jackson Allen captured the Class AA singles title in 2016 en route to playing Division I tennis at the University of Minnesota.