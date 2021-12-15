The Shakopee boys hockey team is infused with young talent and experienced players, so there could be some highs and lows as the season goes on.
That was the case Dec. 14 in the Sabers' South Suburban Conference game at Apple Valley. The two squads skated to a 6-6 overtime tie.
The Sabers held a one-goal lead three times in the game, but needed two goals in the final 9:18 of the third period to force overtime. Ninth-grader Cooper Simpson scored with 57 seconds left to play to tie the game.
Both teams got six shots in goal in the extra session, but neither could score.
Two eighth-graders — Carson Steinhoff and Cole Bumgarner — and Simpson are getting regular shifts for the Sabers in the team's 3-1-1 start (1-1-1 in the SSC).
Simpson scored two goals in the tie with Apple Valley, while Steinhoff had an assist. Junior Jackson Vogel, the team's top point producer last year, led the Sabers with two goals and two assists.
Senior Jere Huson had a goal and two assists for Shakopee, while junior Sam Zovic had both a goal and an assist. Junior Lucas Larson chipped in two assists, while senior Joe Roder and juniors Zane Orchard and Linus Toward each had one.
Sophomore Aleksi Huson and senior Jackson Ungar both played in goal for the Sabers finishing with 19 and 11 saves, respectively.
Shakopee won nine SSC games last winter in the COVID-19-shortened season. It was three more league wins than the program had in the previous five seasons combined (6-91-4).
To exceed that win total this season, Shakopee is going to need contributions from its young players like Simpson, Steinhoff, Bumgarner, Aleksi Huson and sophomores Easton Langemo and Grant Haug.
Huson, Langemo, Haug and Simpson were part of Shakopee Bantam A team that finished third in the state tournament last season.
"(Simpson) is an electric player with an accurate shot and a unique ability to see the ice," Shakopee coach Calvin Simon said. "He's dynamic. Easton is a fast skater with high-end scoring ability. Grant is a smart player with soft hands and a knack for scoring goals."
Shakopee scored six goals in a 6-1 conference win versus Burnsville Dec. 11. Vogel led the way with the hat trick, while adding an assist. Jere Huson finished with a goal and two assists.
Steinhoff had an goal and assist for the Sabers, while Bumgarner also scored.
Langemo, Larson, Orchard, Zovic, Toward and sophomore Jake Marschall each picked up an assist for the Sabers. Aleksi Huson finished with 19 saves in goal.
Shakopee went into the Burnsville game off of a 3-1 conference loss at Lakeville North Dec. 7. Bumgarner scored the Sabers' goal with Simpson and Jere Huson getting the assists.
Aleksi Huson finished with 32 saves in goal.
Shakopee's second win of the season was 1-0 in overtime over New Prague Dec. 4. Aleksi Huson earned his first-career shutout with 17 saves.
Vogel tallied the game-winner 3:12 into the extra session with Roder and Simpson getting the assists.