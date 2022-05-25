The Shakopee softball team went into the Section 2AAAA playoffs on a high note.
The No. 5-ranked Sabers earned a share of the South Suburban Conference title with No. 1 Rosemount with both finishing with 15-2 records. The Irish are also the defending Class 4A state champs.
Shakopee (19-2 overall) won its last two league games to earn a share of the crown, sweeping a doubleheader over Eagan. The Sabers won 6-2 in the first game and 6-5 in the nightcap.
The momentum carried into the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals as the second-seeded Sabers earned a 13-9 win over seventh-seeded Bloomington Jefferson May 24 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The winners bracket final is set for May 31 and the title game is June 2, both at Miller Park. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
Shakopee coach Joe Fittante believes Section 2AAAA is the toughest section in the state, which includes No. 2 Chanhassen and No. 8 Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen is the defending champion. The Storm have won three of the last five section crowns. Shakopee last won it in 2018, while Eden Prairie was the champion in 2019. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hopefully we can play at a high level over the course of the tournament and with a little luck get it done," Fittante said. "Whatever happens, we are extremely proud of our players. They are not only excellent players but more importantly wonderful role models and community members."
Did Fittante expect his team to win a share of the conference crown, which was the first SSC title for the program?
"It is a great accomplishment for this group," he said. "They have exceeded expectations in all aspects of the game. The first time is always the sweetest and this group will always be known as the first Shakopee team to win a share of the SSC title. We could not be happier for this group."
In beating Jefferson, Shakopee jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, but the Jaguars clawed back scoring six times in the third inning to tie the game.
But the Sabers responded with three more runs in the fourth inning and for more in the fifth to take control.
Senior Riley Leadstrom homered in the win, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sophomore Rees Hopkins finished 3 for 4 with a double and four runs scored, while sophomore Lilly Treml was for 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Senior Morgan Weiner ended up 4 for 4 with an RBI, while juniors Lauren Smith and Rayni Bresnahan also drove in runs.
Senior Paige Strehlow got the win in relief, working 4 1/3 innings and allowing three unearned runs with five strikeouts. Sophomore Sylvia Shromoff started and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) with three strikeouts.
In the first win over Eagan, Weiner led the way going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Treml also doubled and scored a run, while junior Raegan Kraft finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Schromoff got the win, working five innings and allowing two runs with six strikeouts. Strehlow got the save with two scoreless innings, fanning two.
In the second win, Shakopee scored three runs in both the fifth and six innings to erase. 5-0 deficit. Sophomore Katie McCutcheon doubled and drove in two runs for the Sabers, while Smith and Bresnahan had RBIs.
Shakopee scored its six runs on just two hits.
Schromoff got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three. Strehlow started and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs with three strikeouts.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for June 9-10 at Caswell Park in Mankato.