Shakopee is now taking registrations for upcoming fall sports season.
Tthe Minnesota State High School League gave the go ahead for fall sports girls tennis, girls swim and dive, soccer and cross country to start on Monday, Aug. 17.
Registration opened Wednesday morning and will be done all online at www.shakopeesabers.com under the Registration tab. Click on the “Athletic Link” in the drop down menu. Start to finish, registration will be completed through this link. If financial assistance is needed, contact Haley at haltringer@shakopee.k12.mn.us for a fee waiver code.
A sports physical is required for participation. If you do not have a physical on file at all, one will need to be turned in before you are cleared to participate.
Due to COVID, physicals from 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 will all be valid this year. However, please be aware that for the 21-22 school year, both 2017 and 2018 will expire. Sports physical forms are available at www.shakopeesabers.com/forms. Once completed, forms can be uploaded into the registration or turned in to the activities office via email (haltringer@shakopee.k12.mn.us) or in person.
All athletes should have their own mask with them at all times and their own water bottle with them at all times. Masks must be worn when indoors and not on the playing surface. Water bottles should be filled at home and never shared. There will be no water jugs provided by the athletic trainer this year in order to reduce the rate of transmission.