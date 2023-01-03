Sam Lindeen

Sophomore Sam Lindeen finished fourth in the 100 butterfly for Shakopee in the team's 95-88 win at Farmington Dec. 16.

 Photo courtesy of Krissy Luce Photography

The Shakopee boys swimming team continues to rely on its returning state qualifiers.

The Sabers won back-to-back South Suburban Conference duals to close out 2022, earning a 91-78 home victory over Burnsville Dec. 20 and a 95-88 triumph at Farmington Dec. 16.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events