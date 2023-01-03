The Shakopee boys swimming team continues to rely on its returning state qualifiers.
The Sabers won back-to-back South Suburban Conference duals to close out 2022, earning a 91-78 home victory over Burnsville Dec. 20 and a 95-88 triumph at Farmington Dec. 16.
Seniors Bennett Burfeind and Landon Vaupel and junior Kale Flemming combined to win nine individual events in the two duals to lead Shakopee.
The Sabers (3-0 in SSC) won 11 of 12 events in beating Burnsville, including all three relays. Shakopee finished one-two in the 200 freestyle relay.
Burfeind, sophomore Tyler Guenin, ninth grader Charlie Cutts and senior Justin Luce won with a time of 1:42.00, while sophomores Gabriel Christensen and Sam Lindeen and eighth graders Alex Friendshuh and Henry Heyer took second (1:50.45).
Burfeind, Flemming, Vaupel and Cutts won the 200 medley relay (1:49.43), as did Vaupel, Lindeen, Flemming and Guenin in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.58).
Flemming was tops in both the 200 individual medley (2:16.41) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.55), while Vaupel won both the 100 butterfly (58.26) and 100 backstroke (1:02.59).
Burfeind claimed the 200 freestyle (2:02.44), while Guenin won the 100 freestyle (56.32) and Luce took first in diving (206.10 points).
Second-place finishes went to Cutts in the 100 butterfly (1:05.33) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.91), Guenin in the 200 freestyle (2:04.29) and seventh grader Ethan Gens in the 200 individual medley (2:35.95).
Against Farmington, the Sabers took the top-two spots in the 400 freestyle. Guenin, Cutts, Vaupel and Burfeind won (3:22.69), while Christensen, Friendshuh, Lindeen and ninth grader Luke Gens finished second (3:53.81).
Flemming won both the 200 freestyle (1:56.95) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.13), while Vaupel was tops in both the 50 freestyle (23.38) and the 100 freestyle (50.60).
Burfiend was first in the 100 butterfly (56.72) and second in the 100 backstroke (59.88). Luce won diving (190.95), while senior Matthew Leisure was second (173.40).
Cutts was second in the 200 individual medley (2:16.27) for the Sabers, as was Luke Gens in the 500 freestyle (5:36.20).
Burfeind, Flemming, Vaupel and Luce were runner-up in the 200 medley relay (1:50.09), as were Guenin, Luce, Flemming and Cutts in the 200 freestyle relay (:37.84).
The Sabers' final SSC dual is Feb. 7 at home versus Eagan. Then the team will prepare for the Section 2AA meet, which is Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
The prelims are the first day, followed by diving and then the finals on the last day.
Section 2AA and the field is loaded with quality teams, including Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. The two Lake Conference schools finished second and third, respectively, in the state team standings last winter.
Prior Lake, Chaska/Chanhassen, Burnsville, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Shakopee finished 38th in the state team standings last year.
The Class AA state meet will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.