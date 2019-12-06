It started out as a hobby.
It morped into a passion.
Now its a career.
Freelance photographer Nick Wosika, a Shakopee resident, has turned his love into trading cards into a job.
Over the past couple of years, Wosika has seen many of his photos turned into baseball or hockey trading cards for either Upper Deck or Topps. From there he has developed a program or show around that work called 'The Card Show.'
The show is based on the work Wosika does for getting the cool shots Upper Deck or Topps use for their trading cards each year. He would get assignment to go to a stadium to take shots for the trading card companies but the show would have a twist.
"I had this idea for a show where each week I would go to different stadium and cover the game as a media member for the purposes of the baseball or hockey cards," he said. "Then the next night I would go as a fan. I would eat the $42 bloody mary, I would talk to the season ticket holders and work the grounds crew. All these ancillary characters."
He would film himself working the games, taking photos, eating the stadium food, talking to fans/workers, and anything else he found interesting.
Wosika would take that footage from wherever he was working weather it be Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Miller Park, Wrigley Field or any where else and start to put the show together by editing the footage, writing and narrating the story, record the music and putting the finishing touches on the show.
After four or five shows, Wosika thought he might have something with the show and took the idea to friend Jared Christie, who happened to be the host of FSN's Destination Polaris show and a production manager for Ron Schara Productions.
Christie loved the idea and they started to work together and put together a sizzle reel or a trailer for the show.
They shopped it around and Wosika thought he had something with Topps Trading Cards but that eventually fizzled out and Wosika was back to the beginning.
Time passed and nothing was happening with his show until he decided to upload it to YouTube - something he was hesitant to do but it was the best thing he did for the show.
After uploading the first episode on YouTube on Monday, he was a guest on the podcast 'About the Cards', a show by card collectors for collectors on Wednesday. The show continued to explode and he was a guest on another podcast a week later and would eventually lead to him being on the main stage talking about his show, card collecting at the world's largest card show in Chicago called, the National.
From there the card company Upper Deck, which has the exclusive card rights to the National Hockey League became interested in Wosika and the show.
So he put together another sizzle reel for Upper Deck. His idea was to follow around the 2019 NHL No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes.
The reel was just Wosika and his kids messing around in the their driveway in Shakopee describing the idea for the show - 'The Card Show: The Hunt For Hughes.'"
Upper Deck loved the idea and the reel that they gave Wosika the green light for the project.
From there, Wosika followed Hughes around at the NHL Rookie Showcase in Washington D.C., to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to shoot Hughes in his first NHL action.
From there it was to Upper Deck headquarters in Carlsbad, Cali., to deliver the photos of Hughes for the trading cards and document how the cards are made for another episode of "The Hunt for Hughes."
The final episode of the show was filmed in early November at Canterbury Park where Wosika revealed the trading cards for Jack Hughes for the 2019-20 season.
The start
The love of trading cards started at the age of seven for Wosika.
"I was 7 and went to Simi Valley, California for a family wedding and I bought my first packs there – '82 Topps," Wosika said. "Came home and found a card shop. The first single card I ever bought was a 1968 Rod Carew – my favorite player. It was $14 and everybody thought I was nuts. I still have it to this date, its my favorite card."
From there the passion grew, as he and friend started to put on card shows in his parents basement. They advertised there show in Becket Magazine.
"“We had two people buy tables from us and they were sitting in our basement selling cards," Wosika said. "After that we started doing hotel card shows. We were 15 year old kids and thought it was as cool as hell."
The trading card interest wavered a bit after that but it came back in college when he got interested in photography.
"My goal wasn't to cover this, and do this and this and it was always to get to cards," he said. "To me the cards, if you get a Mike Trout or Connor McDavid, nobody is going to throw that away. That's going to go in some kids collection or up on a wall forever, its just more lasting to me."
What's it like to see one of your shots on a trading card?
"If you go do a Getty Images search for Mike Trout 2018 there is 14,000 Mike Trout pictures from 2018," Wosika said. "I was in Southern California for two games and I probably submitted 18 Mike Trout photos and five of them got used for cards. I don't know if they liked the shots or if it was just random. Whatever it was I got picked I don't care. The baseball stuff is super rewarding to land those cards."