Sabers State

Shakopee qualified for six wrestlers for state in the Section 2AAA meet Feb. 25. They are (from left) Jack Ferguson, Kyle Linville, Leo Tukhlynovych, Calvin Miller, AJ Smith and Connor Warren.

 Twitter photo by @SaberWrestle

The Shakopee wrestling team will have nearly half of the weight classes covered at state.

The Sabers qualified six for the Class 3A competition, which will be March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Senior Leo Tukhlynovych and junior Connor Warren both won their respective weights at the Section 6AAA individual tournament Feb. 24 in Edina.

