The Shakopee wrestling team will have nearly half of the weight classes covered at state.
The Sabers qualified six for the Class 3A competition, which will be March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Senior Leo Tukhlynovych and junior Connor Warren both won their respective weights at the Section 6AAA individual tournament Feb. 24 in Edina.
Senior AJ Smith, ninth grader Calvin Miller, sophomore Kyle Linville and junior Jack Ferguson each finished second for the Sabers to earn state spots.
The top two finishers in each of the 14 weights make the field. Tukhlynovych was fourth at state last year at 145 pounds, while Smith finished fifth at 126 pounds. Linville competed at 120, but did not place.
Ranked No. 2 at 160, Tukhlynovych won that weight class at sections. He only needed to win two matches, getting a bye in the quarterfinals. He won by fall in the semifinals and earned a 3-1 decision over Jacory Bates of Eden Prairie in the final.
Tukhlynovych takes a 23-2 record into state.
At 138 pounds, Warren (27-6) earned a fall over Jafari Vanier of Eden Prairie in his title match. Warren also won by fall in the quarterfinals and was a winner by technical fall (17-0) in the semifinals.
Warren will be making his first state appearance.
Miller (33-14) needed to win a true-second match at 126 to make state. He did so with a 6-0 triumph over Joseph Heim of Eden Prairie. Miller lost 4-2 in the title match to Maverick Mueller of Waconia.
Miller won by fall in the quarterfinals and had a 6-0 victory in the semis.
At 145, Linville (31-17) won his third-place match 5-1, which earned him a true-second match. He made it count with a 12-6 win over Aiden Meuwissen of Waconia.
Linville won 9-3 in the quarterfinals, but lost in the semifinals by technical fall (20-5). He got to the third-place match with a win by fall in the consolation semifinals.
Smith and Ferguson each lost their title matches at 120 and 170 pounds, respectively. But neither needed to win a true-second match since they had already beaten the third-place finisher.
Smith (33-7) earned a bye in the quarterfinals and won by fall in the semis. He lost 4-2 to Zytavius Williams of Eden Prairie in the final.
Ferguson (29-15) lost his title match by technical fall (19-4) to Marco Christiansen of Minnetonka. Ferguson won by fall in the first round and earned a 6-4 sudden victory in overtime in the semifinals.
Ferguson will be making his first state appearance.
Ninth grader Kyler Walters, senior Timothy Lacina and junior Marcus Dortch-Staten each took third for the Sabers at 132, 182 and 195 pounds, respectively.
Dortch-Staten had a shot at state, losing his true-second match to Julian Berg of Eden Prairie by fall. Dortch-Staten lost in the first round by fall, got a bye in the consolation quarterfinals, won by fall in the consolation semifinals and earned an 8-7 decision in his third-place match.
Lacina made it his title match, winning his first two matches by fall. He lost a 4-3 overtime tiebreaker to Cooper Jahnke of Waconia in the final and then fell 8-6 in overtime to Carson Turner of Chaska/Chanhassen in the true-second match.
Walters got a bye in the first round, lost in the by fall in the semis and won 4-2 in the consolation semifinals, before earning a 4-1 victory for third.
Other finishes for Shakopee came from junior Ben Suchta (4th, 106), ninth grader Ethan Aceves (5th, 152) and junior Alex Wieczorek (5th, heavyweight).