The Shakopee wrestling team had four on the medal stand in the annual Christmas Tournament Dec. 16-17 in Rochester.
The tournament features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes.
The No. 11-ranked Sabers have five wrestlers ranked in the latest poll by The Guillotine — sophomore Tyler Turzinski (No. 6, 113 pounds), senior AJ Smith (No. 3, 120), ninth grader Kyler Walters (No. 6, 126), senior Leo Tukhlynovych (No. 4, 160) and senior Jadon Hellerud (No. 1, 220).
Hellerud didn't compete in the Christmas tourney, while Tukhlynovch had the Sabers' best finishing taking second at 160 pounds.
Shakopee ended up 17th out of 33 schools in the team standings with 228.5 points. Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won the title (485).
St. Michael-Albertville, No. 1 in Class 3A, was second (467.5), while Hastings, No. 5 in Class 3A, ended up third (430).
Tukhlynovych went 4-1 in his five matches, losing 12-5 to Charlie Millard of Mequon, Wisconsin in the title match. Tukhlynovych cruised in his first two matches, winning by fall and by technical fall
He won by major decision (11-2) over Liam Crook of Kaukauna, Wisconsin in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Tukhlynovych won 10-5 over Kyler Wong of Wayzata, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 160.
Turzinski ended up sixth for the Sabers at 106 pounds, while Walters was seventh in 126 and Smith was eighth at 120.
Turzinski finished with a 2-2 record. His two wins were by technical fall and fall. He lost by fall to Lincoln Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville, ranked No. 3 at 106, in the match for fifth place.
Walters won three of five matches, including one by fall. He earned a 7-5 decision over Isaac Jerabek of Luxemburg-Casco for seventh place.
Smith won his first two matches, including one by fall to get to the quarterfinals, but then he dropped his next three to finish eighth. Smith lost in the consolation semifinals by injury forfeit and had to medical forfeit the seventh-place match.
Other finishes for the Sabers came from junior Jack Ferguson (12th, 170 pounds), ninth grader Calvin Miller (13th, 132), sophomore Kyle Linville (17th, 145), senior Timothy Lacina (18th, 182), junior Ben Suchta (21st, 113) and junior Connor Warren (21st, 138).
Meanwhile, Shakopee has opened the South Suburban Conference dual season with three wins, including 66-13 over Burnsville Dec. 15.
The Sabers had two league wins in the Farmington triangular Dec. 8, winning 49-23 over the host Tigers and 53-30 over Prior Lake.
Against Burnsville, Shakopee won eight matches by fall. Those pins came from ninth grader Ethan Phanmanivong at 106, Turzinski at 113, junior Ryan Bruckner at 120, Smith at 126, Walters at 132, Linville at 152, Tukhlynovych at 170 and Lacina at 195.
Other wins for the Sabers came from Miller at 138 (forfeit), sophomore Alan Thomas at 145 (forfeit) and junior Marcus Dortch-Staten at heavyweight (forfeit).
In the win over Farmington, earning pins for Shakopee were Turzinski at 120, Miller at 138, Linville at 145, ninth grader Ethan Aceves at 152 and Lacina at 182. Suchta won 8-7 at 106, while Ferguson won 15-5 at 160.
Eighth grader Morrison Kaufhold (113) and Smith (126) both won by forfeit.
Wins against Prior Lake for Shakopee came from Suchta at 106 (forfeit), Turzinski at 113 (fall), ninth grader Sidney Anderson at 120 (forfeit), Smith at 126 (technical fall), Walters at 132 (fall), Linville at 145 (fall), Ferguson at 160 (fall), senior Deion Ihla at 170 (forfeit) and Lacina at 195 (forfeit).
Shakopee will open the New Year in the 20th annual Clash National Duals Jan. 6-7 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
This year's Section 6AAA team tournament will be held Feb. 17 at Eden Prairie. The individual section tourney is set for Feb. 24-25 in Edina.
Shakopee is the defending team champion and will be seeking their sixth straight state trip. Third-ranked Waconia and No. 4 Eden Prairie will the Sabers' biggest section challengers.
The Class 3A state tournament will be March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. St. Michael-Albertville is the defending champion, beating Stillwater in last year's title match. The Sabers ended up third.
The state team tournament is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.