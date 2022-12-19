Leo Tukhlynovych

Senior Leo Tukhlynovych ended up second at 160 pounds for Shakopee in the annual Christmas Tournament Dec. 16-17 in Rochester.

 Photo by Jeff Beshey/The Guillotine

The Shakopee wrestling team had four on the medal stand in the annual Christmas Tournament Dec. 16-17 in Rochester.

The tournament features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes.

Tom Schardin

