The Shakopee wrestling team will be the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAA.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers earned that in a home triangular Feb. 3 with a 31-30 victory over No. 3 Waconia. Don't be surprised if those two teams meet again March 18 in the section title match.
The Wildcats will be the No. 2 seed in Section 6AAA will be the host for all three section rounds, which will be held on the same day.
Shakopee will be seeking a fifth straight trip to state. The Sabers have won the last three Class 3A state titles, and the last four Section 2AAA crowns.
Shakopee was moved to Section 6AAA last spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports.
Meanwhile, the Sabers moved one step closer to a sixth straight perfect South Suburban Conference dual season Feb. 3 with a 61-10 win over Rosemount.
Shakopee has won 57 straight league duals and only has Burnsville left to complete another 9-0 conference campaign. The last SSC loss for the Sabers was in January of 2016, falling 46-15 to Apple Valley.
Waconia has won the last two Section 6AAA titles. The Wildcats were a Class 2A program in 2019, winning the Section 2AA crown.
In the Feb. 3 dual, Waconia led Shakopee 31-19 with two matches to go. But the Sabers got pins from sophomore Marcus Dortch-Staten and senior Jade Trelstad at 220 pounds and heavyweight, respectively to pull out the one-point win.
Shakopee (29-4 overall) won only six of the 14 weights, but had four wins by fall. Eighth-grader Kyler Walters got a pin at 113, as did senior Ryder Miller at 132.
Junior Leo Tukhlynovych earned a 4-1 decision at 145 pounds for the Sabers, while senior Riley Quern had a 11-1 major decision at 152.
The Sabers didn't give up a pin. Four of the Wildcats' wins were by decision, which is worth three team points.
In beating Rosemount, Shakopee had six wins by fall. They came from Walters at 113, Miller at 132, sophomore Jack Ferguson at 152, Quern at 160, junior Timothy Lacina at 170, junior Jadon Hellerud at 195 and Trelstad at 220.
Dortch-Staten won by forfeit at heavyweight. Ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski earned a 6-0 decision at 106, while ninth-grader Kyle Linville won 8-3 at 120. Tukhlynovych won 5-0 at 145, while senior Cole Sutrick had a 12-2 major decision at 182.
Shakopee finished the month of January at the Swalla Duals in Kasson-Mantorville Jan. 29 winning four of five matches.
The Sabers' wins were against Byron (52-23), Caledonia-Houston (40-29), Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson (38-33) and St. Peter (44-33) with their loss to the host Komets (55-18), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
The Komets won 10 of 14 matches, including five by fall and two by forfeit. Wins for the Sabers came from Turzinski at 113 (3-1), Walters at 120 (fall), Tukhlynovych at 145 (fall) and Quern at 160 (4-3).
In beating St. Peter, Shakopee had five wins by fall — eighth-grader Calvin Miller (126), Tukhlynovych (145), Quern (152), Dortch-Staten (220) and Trelstad (heavyweight).
Turzinski and Walters each had wins by technical fall at 106 and 113, respectively. Linville won 12-1 at 120.
Against LARP, Shakopee sealed the win at 182 pounds when Sutrick earned a fall to put his team up 38-15. Linville (120), Tukhlynovych (145) and Quern (160) also had pins for the Sabers.
Turzisnki won by technical fall at 106, while Calvin Miller won 7-6 at 126. Ferguson earned a 6-2 decision at 152 and Lacina won 6-4 at 170.
Wins for the Sabers against Caledonia-Houston came from Turzinski at 106 (4-3), Walters at 113 (fall), Linville at 120 (11-2), Tukhlynovych at 145 (5-3), Quern at 152 (fall), Sutrick at 182 (fall), Dortch-Staten at 220 (fall) and Trelstad at heavyweight (fall).
Victories against Bryon were from Turzinski at 106 (fall), Walters at 113 (fall), Linville at 120 (forfeit), Calvin Miller at 126 (11-2), junior Charlie Sedlacek at 138 (fall), Quern at 152 (technical fall), Ferguson at 160 (7-3), Lacina at 170 (8-0), junior Brady Meurer at 195 (fall) and Dortch-Staten at 220 (fall).
The Class 3A state tournament is set for March 3-5 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.