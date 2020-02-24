10 Shakopee wrestlers will compete at the Class 3A state individual tournament.
Shakopee crowned eight section champions and two runner-ups at the Class 3A, Section 2 individual tournament at Apple Valley High School on Saturday.
Not only did they qualify 10 wrestlers for the state tournament but all 14 wrestlers placed at the section tournament.
Qualifying for state are defending state champions Paxton Creese and Pierson Manville. Carson Manville won a state individual title in 2017 and qualified for state.
The other state qualifiers for Shakopee are Blake West, Ben Lunn, Connor Raines, Jack Casey, Joey Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Jade Trelstad.
West, Creese, P. Manville, Lunn, C. Manville, Casey, T. Johnson and Trelstad all won section championships.
West was the first Saber to qualify for state with a 1-0 win against Lakeville North's Zach Hansen in the 113 pound finals.
Creese won at 120 with an 18-8 win against New Prague's Colton Bornholdt.
Pierson Manville defeated New Prague's Joey Novak 12-1 for the 126 pound title and Lunn won by technical fall for the 132 pound title.
Carson Manville won a 14-2 major decision for the 160 pound title while Casey won at 182, Tommy Johnson at 220 and Trelstad at 285 pounds.
Raines and Joey Johnson qualified for state by finishing second.
Raines lost in the 170 pound final 3-2 but didn't have to wrestle a true second match.
Johnson lost in the 195 pound finals but bounced back to pin Lakeville North's Andrew Wyatt in the true second match.