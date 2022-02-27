With the Section 2AAA team title already in its pocket, the Shakopee wrestling team took aim at piling up some individual state berths.
How many could get the Sabers get in the section individual tourney Feb. 26 in Minnetonka? Is nine a good number?
Shakopee had four champions — ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski (106 pounds), eighth-grader Kyler Walters (113) and senior AJ Smith (126), junior Leo Tukhlynovych (145) — and five runner-ups.
Second-place finishes went to ninth-grader Kyle Linville (120), senior Riley Quern (152), senior Cole Sutrick (182), junior Jadon Hellerud (195) and senior Jade Trelstad (heavyweight).
The top two finishers in the 14 weight classes make the state field.
The Class 3A state tournament is March 3-5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team competition is the first day, followed by the individual tourney. Team and individual brackets are available at legacy.mshsl.org.
Shakopee has won the last three team titles and was runner-up in 2018.
The No. 3-ranked Sabers have seven ranked wrestlers heading into state — Turzinski (No. 8, 106), Walters (No. 9, 113), Smith (No. 9, 126), Tukhlynovych (No. 5, 145), Quern (No. 4, 152), Hellerud (No. 2, 195) and Trelstad (No. 5, 220).
Trelstad moved up to heavyweight at sections and went 3-1. He will take a 38-4 record into state.
Trelstad won his first two matches by fall, and then lost 2-1 in overtime in the title match to Eden Prairie's Will Sather. Trelstad won by fall over Gavin Falk of Edina in the match for true second.
Turzinski (41-7) went 2-0 to win his weight class. He had a bye in the first round, won by fall in the semifinals and earned a 4-1 win in overtime in the title match over Carter Katherman of Waconia.
Walters (41-7) finished 3-0 at his weight, winning by fall and major decision in the first two rounds, before earning a 10-3 victory over Charlie Palm of Minnetonka in the final.
Smith (28-6) also went 3-0, winning all three of his matches by fall. He pinned Landon Nebel of Edina in the title match in the first period.
Tukhlynovych (41-7) finished 3-0 as well, winning his first two matches by fall. He earned a 5-2 decision over Bradee Dwinell of Waconia in the final.
Meanwhiie, Linville (32-10) needed to win a true-second match to make state and did so 9-1 over Joshua Schmidt of Chaska-Chanhassen. Linville won by fall and major decision in the first two rounds, before falling 7-2 to Maverick Mueller of Waconia in the title match.
Quern (45-5) finished 2-1 at his weight, winning by fall in the first two rounds. He lost 8-3 to Josh Wagener of Waconia in the title match.
Sutrick finished 3-1 in his road to state. He won by fall in the first two rounds, lost by technical fall to Alex Riley of Waconia in the title match and then won 8-3 over Alejandro Torbenson of Minnetonka in the true-second match.
Hellerud (15-3) went 1-1 at his weight. After getting a bye in the quarterfinals, he followed with a pin in the semifinals, before losing by technical fall to Max McEnelly of Waconia in the final.
Sophomores Jack Ferguson nearly was the 10th state qualifier for the Sabers. Competing at 160 pounds, he lost his true-second match 6-3 to Anthony Chernikh of Minnetonka. Ferguson won two of his three matches by fall.
Other finishes for Shakopee included junior Charlie Sedlacek (3rd, 138), junior Timothy Lacina (3rd, 170), sophomore Marcus Dortch-Staten (4th, 220) and senior Ryder Miller (5th, 132).