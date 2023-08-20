Joe Connelly gave the Shakopee Indians a chance for a big comeback in the opening round of the Class B state tournament.
Connelly tossed five shutout innings of relief, giving up just two hits and striking out 13, in the Indians' 7-5 victory over the Plymouth Hit Dawgs at Municipal Ballpark in Delano Aug. 19.
Shakopee trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, before mounting its comeback. The team scored two runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth.
Tom Keohen's RBI double tied the game in the fifth inning for the Indians. He finished 2 for 4.
Shakopee was able to manufacture some runs, getting three sacrifice flys and taking advantage of two Plymouth errors to score its seven runs.
Justin Winterfeldt finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two run scored for the Indians, while Jack Schleper was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Aaron Olson, Jake Skogrand and Alex Broholm each had RBIs.
Connelly came in for Vinny Schleper, who started and allowed five runs (two earned) in four innings with nine strikeouts.
"I definitely had a lot of trust in our offense, so when I came into the game I knew we weren't out of it," Connelly said on mnbaseball.org. "I just wanted to do my job, let my team carry us through to victory.
"The momentum shift was insane. I definitely felt more hyped up after we took the lead."
Shakopee was making its first state appearance since 2018, but 11th overall since 2000. The Indians won back-to-back state titles in 2009 and 2010.
Shakopee (27-10 overall) will get the winner of the Moorhead Mudcats and the Stockmen Irish in the second round of state Aug. 27.
Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-3. The title game will be held Sept. 3 at Saints Field in Dassel.