The Shakopee boys lacrosse team was denied the South Suburban Conference title and likely the No. 1 seed in Section 2.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers let a 6-1 lead get away in a 11-10 loss at No. 3 Prior Lake May 19. Both squads were unbeaten in league play going into the game.
Shakopee (11-1 overall) ended up 6-1 in the SSC standing, while the Lakers won the title with a perfect 7-0 mark.
The Sabers followed the loss with an 8-4 victory at Wayzata May 21 and an 18-7 home triumph over Park May 23.
The first round of Section 2 play starts May 31. The quarterfinals are June 2, followed by the semifinals June 7 and the title game June 9. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
The field is loaded with the likes of No. 2 Chanhassen (10-1), No. 5 Buffalo (11-0) and No. 10 Minnetonka (7-4). Shakopee will likely get the No. 2 or 3 seed.
Delano/Rockford (8-3) Chaska (5-6), Eden Prairie (5-6), Mound Westonka (7-5), Holy Family (4-7), Waconia (2-8), Orono (1-8) and Southwest Christian (0-11) are also in the field.
For complete brackets when they become available go to mshsl.org/section-events.
In the loss to Prior Lake, the Sabers were up 6-1 when Prior Lake scored a goal with nine seconds left in the first half. That goal may have give the momentum the Lakers needed in the third quarter.
Prior Lake dominated the frame, outscoring Shakopee 8-3.
The fourth quarter was more defensive. The Lakers scored with 8:09 left to play to go up 11-9. Junior Linus Toward tallied with 6:23 remaining to make it a one-goal deficit.
Shakopee had a couple possessions with under four minutes to go, but turned the ball over. Prior Lake played keep away to run the clock out.
The Sabers' had one conference last season and that was by the same margin to Prior Lake.
Toward and senior Luke Whitbeck each had two goals and an assist for the Sabers in this year's loss, while senior Colton Maskevich had three goals. Senior Jere Huson, sophomore Jake Marschall and junior Gavin McNee each had one goal.
Junior Weston Brosam made 11 saves in goal.
In the win over Wayzata, Shakopee scored two goals in all four quarters en route to the win. Whitbeck powered the offense with three goals and four assists, while Toward had three goals and one assist.
Senior Alex Kellogg had two goals for the Sabers, while Maskevich picked up an assist.
Brosam made nine saves in goal.
In beating Park, Toward led the charge with six goals to lead Shakopee. Whitbeck finished with two goals and three assists, while Maskevich had a goal and three assists.
Kellogg and juniors Zane Orchard and Harrison Vega each finished with two goals, while ninth-grader Landon Toward, junior Jadon Hellerud, senior Tyrus Laden and sophomore Tanner Bachelor all scored once.
Brosam finished with five saves.
This year’s state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.
Top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s is the defending champion, beating Prior Lake 16-6 in the final last spring.