Shakopee Soccer Association registration for Fall Rec Soccer is now open.
Kids currently in Pre-K through sixth grade who enjoy soccer are encouraged to sign up.
The season will begin on Saturday, Sept. 7 and will end on Saturday, Oct. 12. The program is perfect for both beginners and those looking to improve. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches, and focused on having fun.
Practices and games will be held at the Soccer Complex located at 2600 17th Ave. E. in Shakopee. Boys will play on Tuesday evenings and Saturdays while girls will play Thursday evenings and Saturdays.
For more information and to sign up, please visit www.shakopeesoccer.com and click on the registration tab at the top of the page.