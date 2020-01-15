Shakopee Soccer Association registration for Spring/Summer Rec Soccer is now open.
Kids currently in Pre-K through 6th grade who enjoy soccer are encouraged to sign up by March 3 to receive the early bird discount.
The season will begin on May 2 and will end with Fun Day on June 27.
The program is for both beginners and those looking to improve. Practice plans are age appropriate, developed by licensed coaches, and focused on having fun.
Practices and games will be held at the Soccer Complex located at 2600 17th Ave. E. in Shakopee. Boys will be on Tuesday evenings and Saturdays while girls will be Thursday evenings and Saturdays.
For more information and to sign up, please visit www.shakopeesoccer.com and look for the registration tab at the top of the page.