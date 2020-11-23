The Shakopee football team dominated its two opponents in the abbreviated Class 6A playoffs.
And if there was a state tournament this fall, the Sabers would have qualified for a second straight season. That's something the Shakopee program has never done.
But the two playoffs were the only ones Shakopee would get. Gov. Tim Walz announced a four-week shutdown Nov. 18 for all youth and high school sports across the state (Nov. 21 to Dec. 18).
So the gridiron playoffs ended for all teams in all classes Nov. 20 win or lose.
The Sabers earned a 55-7 home win over Eagan in the first round of the playoffs Nov. 17 and then took down Champlin Park on their home turf with a 35-21 victory Nov. 20.
The Sabers (6-2) ended the season with six straight wins after losing their first two games to No. 3-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (29-26) and No. 2 Eden Prairie (52-0).
Shakopee also finished ranked No. 8 in the final Class 6A rankings.
Last fall, the Sabers made the state field for the first time since 1981 when they upset top-seeded Totino Grace 21-6 in the second round of the postseason. Shakopee lost in the state quarterfinals, falling 9-7 to Lakeville North.
The Sabers finished last fall with a 5-6 mark record. The six wins for Shakopee this season are the most since it went 5-4 overall in 2013.
Going into this season, the Sabers had an overall record over 30-50 over the last eight seasons, including 3-8 in the playoffs. So Shakopee coach Ray Betton has the program heading in the right direction.
Next fall, Betton will need to replace some talented seniors, including quarterback David Bigaouette. He threw for six touchdown this season and ran for five more scores this season.
Senior Trevor Lusian dominated on the ground for the Sabers. He rushed for a team-best 822 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.
Senior Seth Bakken had eight total touchdowns for Shakopee, six on the ground, one through the air and one on a kickoff return.
On defense, senior Deven Eastern was the Sabers' anchor. The 6-foot-6, 285 pound University of Minnesota recruit dominated in the trenches with team-best seven sacks, adding 64 tackles. Senior linebacker Sam Treml led the team in tackles with 72.
In the win Champlin Park, Shakopee bolted out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Bakken ran 51 yards for a score, followed by a 27-yard touchdown run from Lusian.
Bigaouette hit junior Chandler Ross on a 27-yard scoring strike for an early three-score lead.
The Rebels fought back with a pair of touchdowns to cut the Sabers' lead to 21-14. But Shakopee had a response.
Lusian scored on a 14-yard run in early in the fourth quarter, before Bigaouette and Ross hooked up again for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put the Rebels away.
Lusian finished with 129 yards on the ground, while Bakken had 107.
In beating Eagan, Shakopee led 27-0 after the first quarter and never looked back.
Lusian had 93 yards on just seven carries with three touchdowns. Bakken, Bigaouette, Ross and senior Sohan Jerripothula also had rushing scores for the Sabers.
Bakken also returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give his team a 41-7 advantage.
The Sabers chewed up 339 rushing yards against Eagan, averaging 10.9 yards per carry.
Senior Luke Potter had 17 tackles to lead Shakopee's defense, while Eastern had 14 and Treml recorded 12.
The Sabers also had seven sacks with junior Josh Magin getting two and Eastern Potter, junior Ty Laden and seniors Ethan Mostrom and Harrison Bengston all getting one.
Senior Tanner Larson had an interception for the Shakopee in the win.