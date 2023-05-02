The Shakopee softball team has faced its first Section 2AAAA opponent May 1 in a doubleheader and scored 26 runs in the two games.

The Sabers won 14-6 in the first game at Prior Lake and then rolled to a 12-2 victory the nightcap to improve to 7-1 in the South Suburban Conference.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events