The Shakopee softball team has faced its first Section 2AAAA opponent May 1 in a doubleheader and scored 26 runs in the two games.
The Sabers won 14-6 in the first game at Prior Lake and then rolled to a 12-2 victory the nightcap to improve to 7-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
Shakopee (7-1 overall) also won swept a doubleheader April 27 at home against Burnsville, 7-1 and 9-8 respectively. The Sabers had a 15-3 triumph at Apple Valley April 26 as well.
Shakopee coach Joe Fittante thought it may take his team some time to gel after losing some key players from last year's 22-4 squad that shared the SSC title with Rosemount with a 15-3 mark.
"We hope to be playing our best ball when we get to the section tournament," Fittante said.
Playing even better than its 7-1 start, the program could be in line to get back to state for the first time since 2018. Section 2AAAA is wide open this spring with Chanhassen having won the last two titles and has five crowns since 2015.
Shakopee was runner-up to Chanhassen in the section last spring. Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chaska, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
In beating Prior Lake in the first game, the Sabers used a six-run third inning to build a 9-0 lead. Shakopee banged out 18 hits with junior Emily Poppitz finishing 3 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs.
Junior Breanna Thurber went 2 for 5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, while junior Chayse Doering was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Senior Raegan Kraft also had a pair of RBIs, going 3 for 5, while junior Rees Hopkins was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored and junior Sylvia Shromoff was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Senior Rayni Bresnaham and senior Kenzie Kirkland both drove in one run.
Shromoff got the win, working five innings and allowing three runs with eight strikeouts. Junior Madison Soule worked two scoreless frames, striking out two.
In the win in the nightcap, Soule tossed a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on just two hits with three strikeouts. Shakopee scored seven runs on the bottom of the first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Senior Lauren Smith finished 3 for 4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, while Hopkins also tripled and doubled, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Doering went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Soule and Poppitz both had a pair of RBIs.
Thurber also drove a run, while Treml reached base three times and scored three runs.
In the second game with Burnsville, Shakopee scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to erase an 8-6 deficit. Shromoff got the win in relief, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Soule started and allowed six runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings, fanning two.
Kraft led the offense, going 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Shromoff also doubled and drove in a run.
Hopkins also had two RBIs, while Treml finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
In the first game, Shromoff pitched five shutout innings for the win, striking out six. Soule worked two frames, allowing one run with four strikeouts.
The Sabers had nine hits, all singles. Doering went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Thurber was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Hopkins finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Bresnahan, Treml and Kraft each drove in one run for the Sabers.
In beating Apple Valley, Shakopee scored its 15 runs on just nine hits. Bresnahan doubled, drove in in two runs and scored three times, while Kraft was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Doering finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs ands two runs scored, while Treml and Soule each had a pair of RBIs. Junior Angel Hagert also drove in a run, while juniors Sumer Roberts and Emily Molgren and senior Lily Schiele each scored two runs.
Soule hurled a complete game, giving up three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts.
The regular season ends for the Sabers May 17 versus Apple Valley. Section 2AAAA play starts May 23 with the title game set for June 1. The entire tournament will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.