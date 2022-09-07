Arianna Zelen

Sophomore Arianna Zelen helped Shakopee to a 137-45 win at Burnsville Sept. 1 to open the South Suburban Conference dual season.

 File photo

The Shakopee girls swimming team ruled the dual pool in its South Suburban Conference opener Sept. 1.

The Sabers won nine of 12 events and finished one-two in eight of them in a 137-45 victory at Burnsville. Shakopee swept all three relays, taking the top two spots in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.

