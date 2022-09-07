The Shakopee girls swimming team ruled the dual pool in its South Suburban Conference opener Sept. 1.
The Sabers won nine of 12 events and finished one-two in eight of them in a 137-45 victory at Burnsville. Shakopee swept all three relays, taking the top two spots in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle.
Juniors Erika Schroeder and Brooklyn Schumacher and seniors Haley Zelen and Amelie Girard claimed the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.39, while sophomores Olivia Wimberger and Arianna Zelen and eighth graders Lexi Tippie and Grace Krautkremer took second (1:58.76).
In the 200 freestyle relay, Schumacher, sophomores Abby Beckman and Julia Todd and senior Sonja Kovic was victorious (1:50.82), while ninth-graders Haylee Quern and Alayna Brinkman, senior Samantha Olson and seventh-grader Julia Parish was second (1:59.02).
Junior Adrianna Gortner, Schumacher, Quern and Todd teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.00).
Schumacher also claimed the top spot in the 200 individual medley (2:25.68), while Gorter won the 50 freestyle (26.61). Brinkman was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:11.09), while Wimberger won the 500 freestyle (5:31.96).
Arianna Zelen claimed the 100 backstroke (1:09.67) for Shakopee, while Haley Zelen was victorious in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.67).
Individual runner-up finishes for the Sabers went to seventh-grader Josie Burfeind in the 200 individual medley (2:38.12), Todd in the 200 freestyle (2:13.40), Kovic in the 50 freestyle (28.01), senior Ellie Leisure in diving (192.15 points), eighth-grader Karlie Schumacher in the 100 butterfly (1:12.08), Girad in the 100 freestyle (59.83), Gortner in the 500 freestyle (5:54.57), Schroeder in the 100 backstroke (1:04.96) and Krautkremer in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.78).
The Sabers are hoping to improve on last year's fourth-place in SSC duals. Prior Lake has won the last five league titles.
Shakopee excelled in the postseason meets last fall, taking fifth in a loaded Section 2AA field and finishing fifth in the Class AA state team standings. The state finish was the highest of the all the SSC teams.
Haley Zelen won 100 freestyle at state last year with a time of 50.54, earning the Sabers’ first individual crown since 2002.
This year's Section 2AA prelims will be Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12. Diving is in between the swimming on Nov. 11.
The Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Minnetonka is the defending champion and one of six Section 2AA squads to finish in the top 10 in the state team standings last year, including Edina (second), Eden Prairie (sixth), Prior Lake (eighth) and Chanhassen (ninth).