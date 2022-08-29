Can the Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams make a bigger impact this fall?
Both Saber teams were denied any state berths last fall in the first season of three classes on the trails. The Shakopee girls ended up seventh in Section 2AAA last year, while the boys team took eighth.
The boys squad has four runners back who competed at sections last year — senior Braden Burger, junior Quinn Froats, sophomore Kyle Messner and ninth-grader Owen Stuwe.
"I think a big goal for the boys team would be to get at least three guys to run sub-17 minutes and move up toward the mid-level of the (South Suburban Conference)," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said. "We have a very motivated boys team and I think we should see a lot of improvement this year."
Froats had the best finish at sections last year of the four returning runners, taking 32nd with a time of 18:01.64 on the 5,000-meter Gale Woods course in Minnetrista.
Sophomore Mitchell Blenkush will also be one to watch for Shakopee.
"(The team has) been putting in a lot of work this summer and are poised to drop a significant amount of time from their (personal-bests) from last season," Haskins said. "Blenkush was a first-year hurdler last spring in track and field and decided to come out for cross country. Just based on our two-mile time trial, he is already set to be on our varsity squad."
On the girls side, back for the Sabers are eighth-grader Anastasia Zebrev, ninth-grader Anna Zebrev, sophomore Emily Hubmer and senior Sarah Savage. All four competed at sections last year. Ninth-grader Taylor Daily also figures into the mix.
"They have been really putting in the miles this summer to improve," Haskins said. "Sarah and Taylor are also returners who should make drastic improvements as well just based on all the miles they ran this summer.
"The girls lost two of our top runners from last year and that will make it more challenging for the team, but we have had a lot of our younger girls stepping up to the challenge," Haskins added. "It will be very exciting to see how the respond, and I see the team being able to creep closer to the mid-level of conference as well."
Section 2AAA is very strong with the likes of Edina, Prior Lake, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia in the field.
Edina and Prior Lake were the state qualifiers from girls section last spring and ended up first and third at state, respectively. Edina is ranked No. 2 in the state in the preseason Class 3A poll, while Minnetonka is No. 3 and Prior Lake is No. 4
On the boys side, Minnetonka and Edina represented Section 2AAA at state last fall, taking fifth and 11th, respectively. Minnetonka opens this fall ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, while Edina is No. 8 and Eden Prairie is No. 10.
The top six runners not on the state qualifying teams also make the state field.
The SSC Championships are set for Oct. 14 at Eagan High School. The Section 2AAA meet is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Gale Woods.
Four other SSC girls teams are ranked behind Prior Lake, No. 6 Farmington, No. 8 Lakeville South, No. 9 Eagan and No. 11 Eastview. Laveville North is highest ranked SSC boys squad at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Rosemount.
This year’s Class 3A state competition will be Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Wayzata is the defending boys state champion.