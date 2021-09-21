The Shakopee cross country teams will need to move up their pack to compete in bigger meets at season's end.
The Saber boys finished 13th out of 21 teams at the Lakeville Apple Jack Invitational Sept. 17 at Steve Michaud Park, finishing with 278 points.
Third-ranked Minneapolis Southwest won (74), followed by No. 5 Lakeville North (84) and No. 11 Lakeville South (125).
On the girls side, Shakopee was just a little further back in 14th place with 356 points. Top-ranked Edina claimed the crown (54), followed by No. 4 Prior Lake (58) and No. 5 Lakeville South (99).
Edina and Prior Lake are in Section 2AAA this fall with the Sabers, so the girls team got to measure itself against two of the three teams from that section that are ranked. The other ranked team is No. 2 Minnetonka.
The Section 2AAA meet is Oct. 26 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista, which is 11 days after the South Suburban Conference Championships that are Oct. 15 at Eagan High School.
In Lakeville, seniors Ryan O'Connor and Zachary Yuza led the Shakopee boys. O'Connor ended up 30th overall with a time of 17:44.00 on the 5,000-meter course, while Yuza was 32nd (17:45.60).
Ninth-grader Kyle Messner was 63rd for the boys (18:27.30), followed by junior Braden Burger in 80th (18:51.0) and senior Jakob Hanson in 85th (18:54.8).
The top five runners from each team count in the team standings.
Other finishes for the Saber boys included sophomore Quinn Froats (90th, 18:59.40), senior Nicholas Miller (97th, 19:12.0), sophomore Tyler Balvance (110th, 19:25.10), eighth-grader Owen Stuwe (124th, 19:47.20) and senior Riley Gilkison (134th, 19:52.60).
For the Shakopee girls, sophomore Sarah Armstrong led her team finishing 44th with a time of 21:41.20. Sophomore Emily Hubmer ended up 58th (22:03.40), while eighth-grader Anna Zebrey took 64th (22:21.00).
Other finishes for the girls included junior Sarah Savage (102nd, 23:22.00), seventh-grader Anastasia Zebrey (105th, 23:26.60), seventh-grader Elise Savage (119th, 23:54.90), eighth-grader Taylor Daily (126th, 24:07.00), ninth-grader Emerson Duncan (135th, 24:36.10) and ninth-grader Chelsea Savage (140th, 25:02.70).
Both Saber teams also competed in the Faribault Invitational at North Alexander Park Sept. 10. The boys were fourth out of 15 school with 151 points.
Seventh-ranked Stillwater took first (31), followed by Owatonna (84) and Heritage Christian (110).
O'Connor and Yuza again led the way for the Sabers, taking 17th (18:05.3) and 23rd (18;16.7), respectively. Burger was 29th (18:31.), while Messner ended up 31st (18:32.6).
Hanson finished 52nd (19:08.8), followed by Froats in 53rd (19:08.8) and sophomore James Olfert in 110th (22:15.3).
The Shakopee girls were seventh in Faribault with 191 points. Seventh-ranked Stillwater won (53) with Northfield in second (99) and Mankato East in third (108).
Ninth-grader Callie Peterson led the Saber girls taking 22nd overall (21:44.3), followed by Armstrong in 30th (22:03.01) and Humber in 39th (22:23.2).
Sarah Savage finished 48th (22:51.2), while Anna Zebrey was 52nd (23:08.9) and Anastasia Zebrey took 78th (24:32.7).