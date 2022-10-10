The Shakopee football team dominated on the ground in rolling over perennial power Eden Prairie Oct. 8.

Senior Jadon Hellerud rushed for 187 yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns in the No. 6-ranked Sabers' 31-14 home win over the No. 3 Eagles.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

