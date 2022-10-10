The Shakopee football team dominated on the ground in rolling over perennial power Eden Prairie Oct. 8.
Senior Jadon Hellerud rushed for 187 yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns in the No. 6-ranked Sabers' 31-14 home win over the No. 3 Eagles.
Shakopee snapped a 10-game losing streak against Eden Prairie.
It's the Sabers' first-ever win over the Eagles since the team joined the top class in football in 2007. Shakopee had been shutout five times in the previous 10 meetings, including 23-0 last fall.
In the 11th meeting, the game was pushed back one day. It was supposed to be under the lights Friday night, but an anonymous threat against Eden Prairie High School during the day Oct. 7 resulted in a lockdown for more than three hours.
The lockdown was lifted just after 4 p.m., before school officials postponed the football game until Saturday afternoon.
Eden Prairie got off to a good start against the Sabers, taking a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. But Shakopee erased the deficit on Hellerud's 6-yard scoring run with 50 seconds left before halftime.
Shakopee dominated the the second half, outscoring the Eagles 17-0.
Hellerud scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, his team-leading 11th touchdown on the season. Senior Ashton Kluseman followed with a 22-yard field goal.
The Sabers put Eden Prairie away late in the fourth quarter. Hellerud also showed he can throw the ball, hitting senior Gannon Rydberg on a 17-yard scoring strike with 1:02 left to play. It was the only completion of the game for Shakopee.
The Sabers rushed for 380 yards, including 98 yards on five carries from senior Garrison Monroe. The University of Minnesota recruit scored the team's first touchdown on a 74-yard run in the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Dominic Jackson chipped in 36 yards rushing for the Sabers, while junior Ben Holte had one rush for 36 yards. Senior Brady Kriegl added 23 yards on the ground.
Hellerud's 177 yards gives him 905 yards rushing on the season. He's eclipsed 100-yard mark on the ground in all six games. Last year, he had 1,339 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns in 11 games.
Defensively, seniors Hunter Grommesch and Bogdan Freidis each led the way with eight tackles apiece in the win over Eden Prairie, while senior Jacob Ruud had seven.
Senior Vincenzo Miller and junior Ryan Vosper had six and five tackles, respectively, while seniors Termaine Fulton and Troy Sharp both had four.
In Week 7 (Oct. 13), Shakopee is at No. 7 Lakeville South (4-2), the defending Class 6A state champions. The Sabers return home Oct. 20 to end the regular season versus Eagan (2-4).
Two wins would likely give Shakopee the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAAAA. Eden Prairie (5-1), No. 5 Prior Lake (4-2) and Minnetonka (4-2) also look to be top-four seeds and get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Burnsville (3-3), Wayzata (2-4), Edina (2-4) and Hopkins (0-6) are also in the field.
The Class 6A playoff bracket comes out Oct. 21 and will be available at mshsl.org. Shakopee will be looking to get back to the state for a fourth straight season.
Last fall, the Sabers lost 42-28 to Lakeville South in the state semifinals.
The first round of the Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 28 with the second round Nov. 4. the higher seed is home in the first two rounds. Two wins gets a team into the state quarterfinals, which will be Nov. 10-11 at four different sites.