The Shakopee football team finished last season with six straight wins, including going 2-0 in the Class 6A playoffs.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow for a state tournament, which the Sabers would have made for a second straight year. The pandemic forced a late start to the season and teams played only six games in the regular season.
It was a tough situation for every squad across the state, but Shakopee made the best of it with a 6-2 record and finishing ranked No. 8 in final the Class 6A poll.
The success seems to have carried over to this fall. The Sabers ran wild in their season opener Sept. 2, rushing for six touchdowns in a 45-7 home win over Anoka.
Junior quarterback Dominic Jackson made the most of his nine rushing attempts, finishing with 109 yards and two scores. He scored the team's first two touchdowns on runs of 45 and 13 yards.
Shakopee led 24-0 at the break and dominated the third quarter with three more rushing scores.
The Sabers finished with 367 yards on the ground. Junior Jadon Hellerud ran 10 times for 66 yards with scoring runs of 2 and 16 yards. Senior Chandler Ross ran seven times for 68 yards and a touchdown, while senior Tyrus Laden had a 25-yard touchdown run.
Senior Elijah Sandridge didn't get into the end zone for the Shakopee, but he had two long runs for a total of 109 yards.
Senior Owen Forsythe went 6 for 6 on extra points, plus he booted a 24-yard field goal to give the Sabers a 10-0 lead.
Defensively, Shakopee dominated. Anoka scored a meaningless touchdown in the fourth quarter down 45-0. Junior Garrison Monroe and senior Cole Sutrick led the team with seven tackles apiece, while senior Owen Diede had six and senior Josh Magin had five.
Magin and senior Aaron Lee each had an interception. Shakopee also had six sacks, one apiece from juniors Warrique Bragg, Jake Howard and Ethan Welna, senior Luke Steinhoff, Sutrick and Laden.
Shakopee has a tough schedule this fall, which includes three straight games against perennial powers starting Oct. 1 at home versus Lakeville North.
The Sabers follow with a road game at Eden Prairie Oct. 8 and return home Oct. 15 to take on Lakeville South.
Those three contests will go a long way in determining just how viable the Sabers will be in this year's Class 6A playoffs, which start Oct. 29.
In 2019, the Sabers made the state field for the first time since 1981 when they upset top-seeded Totino Grace 21-6 in the second round of the postseason. Shakopee lost in the state quarterfinals, falling 9-7 to Lakeville North.
The Sabers finished that season a 5-6 record, so the six wins last season are the most since the program went 5-4 in 2013.