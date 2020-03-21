The University of Minnesota men's tennis season was going really well. So was Jackson Allen's junior season.
The team was 8-3 on the season having just won its first Big Ten conference match with a convincing 5-2 win against rival Wisconsin which moved the Gophers ranking up to No. 37 in the country.
Allen, a Shakopee graduate, was instrumental in that win against Wisconsin as he earned a 6-1, 7-6 singles win for the Gophers.
Riding that momentum, Allen and the Gophers were in New Orleans ready to take on the Tulane Green Wave on Friday, March 13.
That match never happened and the rest of the men's tennis season for Allen and the Gophers was canceled by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"After our morning practice on the 11th, we saw the news that the Ivy League had canceled all athletics for the remainder of the calendar year," Allen said. "That made us all very nervous and realized that we, too, could see our season come to an end. On Thursday (March 12), our coach called a team meeting at 3 p.m. and told us that he had been informed that the NCAA would shortly be announcing the cancellation of all athletics for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. It was a really weird feeling. It didn't feel real at first. It still doesn't feel real to me. We had a team dinner that night and it was a really good time. Lots of tears were shed."
After the tears, Allen and the Gophers came back home to the University of Minnesota campus not knowing what will happen next in their tennis and academic futures.
"The news is starting to set in," Allen said. "A lot of us are wondering what we are possibly going to do with all the time on our hands. The University of Minnesota has made all school take place virtually online until April 1. It's a big adjustment going from having class four days a week, three hours of practice a day, and matches on Friday night and Sunday afternoon to no classes, no practice and no matches."
Allen, who is a junior with an accounting major, has one year of eligibility left with Minnesota.
There has been no official word from the NCAA but they have said that they might grant another year to all spring sport athletes that had their season cut short.
For Allen, he's not sure if he will get this year back and if he does if he will use it.
"I haven't received any information from the NCAA," Allen said. "If I am granted another additional year of eligibility, I do not know what I would do. Of course, I want to play Division I tennis for the Gophers for as long as possible, but I also don't want to be in school for five and a half years. Not to mention all of my friends my age would be out of school and moving on with their lives."
A player of Allen's ability would have the ability to play professionally but for now that's not in his future
"In regards to tennis after college, I will still play recreationally but do not plan on playing professionally at this point in time," he said. "That could change."
For now with the season over, Allen can look back at the season for the Gophers.
"We had wins over Wisconsin, Washington, Alabama, and Auburn among others," Allen said. "Personally, I was 8-3 in singles and 6-4 in doubles. Had the season ended today, which sadly it did, we would have received an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament."