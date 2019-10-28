Junior Jayda Becker will represent Shakopee at the Class 2A state cross country.
Becker was the only Shakopee cross country runner to qualify for the Class 2A state meet out of the Section 2AA meet last Thursday at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Becker qualified for the state meet by finishing in 11th place in the section meet with a time of 19 minutes. 58.4 seconds.
The top two teams and the next eight individuals not on the two qualifying teams qualify for the the state meet. The state meet will be held on Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Becker finished in 46th place at last year's Class 2A state meet with a time of 18:56.2.
Becker led the Sabers to a fifth place finish in the team standings. Shakopee finished with 142 points to finish in fifth, just one point behind fourth place Buffalo.
Marshall won the section title with 48 points with Chanhassen finsihing second with 103 points. Waconia was third with 126 points.
The Saber finishers after Becker were Callie Peterson in 27th place (20:54.6), Carly Gorter in 31st (20:56.8), Ellie Hall in 32nd (20:57.6), Grace Schmelz-Bundt in 41st (21:13), Kenzie Misgen in 58th (21:41.6) and Allie Handt in 61st (21:48.4).
Boys
The Shakopee boys cross country team finished in 10th place with 279 points.
Buffalo won the section title with 62 points and Mankato East was second with 82 points.
The first Saber to cross the finish line was sophomore Dan Olfert in 34th place with a time of 17:42.7. He was followed Ben Palmieri in 46th place with a time of 17:59.9, Quinn Froats in 56th place (18:08.2), Zach Yuza in (18:29.6), Ryan O'Connor in 76th (18:39.3), Carter St. Martin in 83rd (18:50.1), and Maxwell Wilson in 96th (19:11.5).