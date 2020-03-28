He will go down as one of the best Shakopee boys basketball players ever.
Charlie Katona began his Sabers career four years ago as a starting freshman and ended it last week in unfortunate circumstances when the Minnesota State High School League canceled all winter tournaments because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Katona finishes his Shakopee career as the school's all-time leading rebounder and one of its top scorers with over 1,500 career points.
"These last four years have been amazing for me," Katona said. "Being able to play my favorite game with my friends is always something I will remember. Showing up everyday putting in the work, all the laughs, and all the hard work we put in has shown this last season."
Katona stepped into the Sabers starting lineup as a freshman for the 2016-17 season and it wasn't easy as Shakopee struggled to a 4-23.
The team would improve each year that Katona and his fellow seniors played until coming within one game of the state tournament.
After only winning four times in 2016-17, Shakopee improved to 14-13 in 2017-18, 22-6 in 2018-19 and 23-5 for this past season.
As the Sabers wins grew, so did Katona's play. As a freshman, he averaged 11.8 points per game. That number jumped to over 18 points per game his senior season.
"We made it to the section championship game and won the conference and were on our way to a state run as well," Katona said. "I am blessed to have gone through this past season with the best teammates in the state."
His hard work and talent on the basketball court will move from Shakopee to the University of Minnesota Duluth next season.
"The thing that really sold UMD for me was the coaching staff," Katona said. "The coaches relate so much to their players and love to have fun and laugh while also getting to work and making sure we get things done right. I won’t forget when the two assistants showed up to one of our practices and we sat down and talked for awhile after practice and had a debate on if Chipotle or Qdoba was better. The relationships I was able to build with the coaches was a huge piece in selling the school for me along with being on lake superior, and having a very good basketball team."
Title game
Katona and the rest of the teammates will always think about the 2019-20 season and how great it was by making the Class 4A, Section 2 championship game.
But they will always ask — "What if?"
What if they were able to play No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie in that game? What if they won that game to qualify for the state tournament?
How far could they have gone at state?
Those questions will go unanswered because the section title game wasn't played because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the MSHSL canceling all section championship games on Friday, March 13.
"I think going into the title game we were feeling very confident and playing very well as a team," Katona said. "We prepared for this kind of a game for a week and we practiced harder then we had the entire season because we knew we had the chance to do something special. Something that hadn’t been done for awhile. We just got done with that win over Chaska and at that point we were out there to beat anyone who stepped in our way no matter their record or the name on their jersey."
Katona is Shakopee's all-time leading rebounder with 869 rebounds passing Steffon Mitchells' 850.