Augsburg guard Booker Coplin and St. John's wing Jubie Alade shared Joe Hutton Player of the Year honors
Coplin, from Shakopee, earned his second straight MIAC Player of the Year honor after leading the conference in scoring for the second year in a row with an average of 24.1 points per league game. Coplin paced the MIAC in field goals (163), three-point field goals (52), free throws (105), and points (483) in his final season as an Auggie. He went for at least 20 points against 11 different MIAC squads this season and scored at least 30 three times in league play, with all three performances coming in the final month of the regular season.
Coplin is one of only five players since 1990 to receive MIAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year honors more than once and he is the first to repeat as a Player of the Year honoree since St. Thomas' Isaac Rosefelt in 2006-07.
Coplin was also a repeat selection for the All-Defensive team.