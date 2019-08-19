Shakopee is home to the No.1 ranked boys 12 year old tennis player in the nation.
Shakopee's Max Exsted reached the No. 1 spot after he collected a gold ball in singles and a silver ball in doubles tournament at the Boys 12s National Hardcourt Championships in Mobile, Ala.
Exsted defeated Abhinav Chunduru 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 in the Boys 12s finals. To get to the finals he defeated Cayden Wang in the semifinals. Wang retired from the match because of illness trailing Exsted 6-4, 4-0.
In singles, Exsted was 7-0 in the tournament.
In the doubles tournament, Exsted and teammate Cooper Woestendick reached the championship match but lost 4-6, 4-6.