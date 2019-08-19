Max Exsted

Shakopee's Max Exsted is the No. 1 ranked boys 12 year old in the nation.

 Submitted photo

Shakopee is home to the No.1 ranked boys 12 year old tennis player in the nation.

Shakopee's Max Exsted reached the No. 1 spot after he collected a gold ball in singles and a silver ball in doubles tournament at the Boys 12s National Hardcourt Championships in Mobile, Ala.

Exsted defeated Abhinav Chunduru 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 in the Boys 12s finals. To get to the finals he defeated Cayden Wang in the semifinals. Wang retired from the match because of illness trailing Exsted 6-4, 4-0.

In singles, Exsted was 7-0 in the tournament.

In the doubles tournament, Exsted and teammate Cooper Woestendick reached the championship match but lost 4-6, 4-6.

