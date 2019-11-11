For the first time since 2011, the Shakopee girls swim and dive team will have a swimmer at the Class 2A state meet.
Freshman Amelia Girard became the first Shakopee girls swimmer to qualify for state since Katie Nadeau qualified for the Sabers in 2011. Nadeau is currently an assistant coach on the team.
Not only did Girard qualify for the state meet, but she did it in style as she broke two school records in the process.
Those two records have stood for a very long time. She broke a 24-year old record held by Katie Haycraft in the 200 individual medley at sections last Thursday night at Eden Prairie Community Center pool. Haycraft is currently the Prior Lake girls swim coach and was present to see Girard break her record.
She broke that record and qualified for state in the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 8.99 seconds. That time was the sixth best time at sections and qualified her for state be meeting the state standard time.
The next time she swam she broke a 27-year old record in the 100 backstroke to qualify for state. She qualified for state with a state standard time of 58.09 seconds. That record was previously held by her coach Jenny Carlson.
Girard will compete at state on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. If she, qualifies for the finals she will swim on Saturday.
Girard wasn't the only Shakopee swimmer to have a strong Class 2A, Section 2 swim meet.
As a team, the Sabers earned 111 points to finish in sixth place in the section. Minnetonka won the section title with 604 points. Eden Prairie was second at 495.5 points followed by Chanhasssen (277.5), Prior Lake (272), and Chaska (154).
"Our entire varsity team swam really, really well at sections this year," Carlson said. "The varsity girls were dropping insane amounts of time though. And we have two relays that are now within reach of getting state cuts. Hopefully next yea. they are definitely hungry for it."
Alexi Hoeben and Erika Schroeder both swam in the 50 freestyle finals and finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
Senior Micky Brock finished in 16th place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.21 seconds.
In the three relays, Shakopee's best finish came in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays where they finished in fifth place in both.
In the 200 medley relay, the Sabers finished seventh.