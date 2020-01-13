University of North Carolina senior Taylor Koenen put her self into the record books on Sunday in the Tar Heels 78-64 loss to Florida State.
The 2016 Shakopee graduate led the Tar Heels with knocked down a career-best six three-pointers to lead the team with 22 points, one shy of matching her career scoring high.
Those 22 points put Koenen at 1,000-career-points which makes her the 38th player in program history to reach the 1,000-career-points mark.
She comes out of the game with exactly 1,000 career points and is just the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 points, 700 rebounds (she has 708) and 300 assists (she has 306).
Koenen is averaging 14.1 points per game, and 7 rebounds per game this season for the 12-4 University of North Carolina women's basketball team.